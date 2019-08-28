Past Pages for August 28 to August 30, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

Returned. — Mr. E.D. Straus, another Pogonipper, yesterday returned to his old home in Carson, after a five months residence in White Pine.

130 years ago

From the Absent Editor. Goodman’s Ranch, Fresno, CA. To the Editor of the Appeal — In addressing myself thus I scarcely know who I am talking to as during the past few weeks I have rather lost track of the management of the great political engine of reform published in Ormsby County.

100 years ago

Advice has been received at the headquarters of the Lincoln Highway association at Detroit, Mich., that the municipal camp grounds on the Lincoln Highway near Carson City, Nev., have been placed in condition for the comfortable use and occupancy of the hundreds of tourists which are weekly streaming through the city.

70 years ago

A rare horticulture feat has been performed by Mrs. Arnold Millard of Carson City. In her garden now blooming are six baby Poinsettias. Ordinarily Poinsettias are very hard to raise in Nevada.

50 years ago

Reno and Carson City realtors are meeting at Leon’s Steak House in Fallon tomorrow to present a charter, induct new members and install officers in the newly formed board of realtors in Fallon.

30 years ago

Even though convicted murdered William Leonard, 28, had begged a District Court jury for mercy, the jury on Friday sentenced Leonard to death by lethal injection in the first-degree murder by laying in wait in the lethal stabbing of Joseph Wright.

Thursday

150 years ago

Old Style Emigration. — An emigrant train consisting of five families of men, women and children, seven covered wagons and over 50 head of horses and mules, arrived here from across the Plains yesterday. They are enroute for Napa County, California. One of the company informs us that, filing to negotiate railway fares, they told the agents of the company to “go to,” they could dispense of their services.

130 years ago

Taking Care of Sawdust. All the mill men are preparing to dispose of their saw dust other than by dumping it into the river. The plan usually to be adopted is to run it in a small flume to some basin or flat of land near the mill and there deposit it in a pile. The amount of sawdust that will reach the Truckee River will be imperceptible. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.

100 years ago

Unless the unforeseen happens the government caravan will be in Carson City in full force the coming Saturday. If the train is on schedule the lighter trucks and autos will begin to arrive shortly before noon.

70 years ago

Walter Wiechmann, 13-year-old Reno youth who took second place in Reno’s Soap Box Derby, captured first spot in Sunday’s second annual Sagebrush Derby here.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Tom Harris, president of the Carson Lions Club presents Nevada State Museum board chairman Judge Clark J. Guild, with a $500 check toward the construction of an annex. The museum is seeking $80,000 in public contributions to go along with public funds.

30 years ago

A brush fire that blackened 15 acres east of Gold Hill Sunday afternoon was contained this morning.

Friday

150 years ago

Passing Counterfeit Greenbacks. — A man who reports his name as Daniel Collins, passed several counterfeit $10 bills in Carson, several days since. He was arrested in Virginia yesterday and released on his promise to appear in this place for examination before Judge Waitz.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Beautify your place, burn up and haul away trash, and don’t dump tin cans into the streets and alleys.

100 years ago

Two auto trucks, all the way from far off Pennsylvania, with a compliment of five men, under the supervision of A.B. Cumner, arrived in this city about 9:30 a.m. this morning in splendid appearance, and after remaining a few hours, during which time the men visited the hot springs and took a plunge, they started for San Francisco via Lake Tahoe.

70 years ago

Police Chief Howard Hoffman today warned Carson City residents to be on the lookout for peddlers of stolen property.

50 years ago

Three persons were arrested here on narcotics and prostitution charges, it was announced today by Ormsby County Sheriff Robert R. Humphrey.

30 years ago

Criminal charges have been filed against a Northern Nevada AAA Baseball Player of the Year and five other prominent Carson City High School athletes stemming from a bloody brawl.

