Past Pages for August 31 to September 3, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

The Sierra Seminary. — Miss Clapp yesterday returned from an Eastern tour after an absence of eight weeks. The school taught by her and Miss Babcock will commence a regular term on Monday next. Brief items, but good news.

130 years ago

The alarm of fire yesterday morning at 2 o’clock was caused by the burning of sagebrush on Dr. Herrick’s ranch north of town.

100 years ago

A Goldfield dispatch dated yesterday says that Bert Knight was shot three times that morning and probably mortally wounded by Walter Church. The men met on Columbia Street almost opposite the Elks Club, where, apparently without any altercation, Church began pouring the contents of a .38 caliber revolver into the body of Knight.

Church is a saloon keeper and is said to have been drinking.

70 years ago

Clifford’s United Shows Carnival, which ended a several days stand here last night, ran into a little trouble today when a truck carrying carnival equipment tipped over en route to Reno.

50 years ago

Twenty-nine thousand dollars has been made available for the contouring, trenching and furrowing of the hilly areas burned during last summer’s costly Ash and Kings Canyon fires.

30 years ago

No structures were damaged by a fire Tuesday morning south of Carson City, Nevada Division of Forestry Chief Dispatcher Nancy Davis said today.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Wanted! Wood-choppers! One hundred woodchoppers can find employment for the season by enquiring at Haines’ Ranch above Genoa. The highest price will be paid for chopping. Haines, Vangorder & Leete.”

140 Years Ago

Chinese Conciliating: The Chinese celebrated the festival of conciliating the Evil One. Streets were illuminated by little joss sticks stuck into heaps of sand three inches high. Tables with a profusion of Celestial delicacies were taken to the middle of the street as an offering to the devil. The Chinese believe that the devil comes from his obscurity and seeing the offering, shields the devotees from harm for a whole year.

130 Years Ago

Box factory: The boys of the Box Factory have organized a society and when any of them gets hurt by the machinery, they take up a collection for him. When one who wants to enter the society, he is initiated by being thrown into the sawdust pile. “Buck” Elsiner takes the second degree tomorrow.

110 Years Ago

Carson bride: Miss Mary Cowan, a Carson City girl and a mining man, Ray Robinson of Ramsey, were married in Goldfield. She is a niece of Vira Cowan and the late William Cowan. The young lady is possessed of qualities which endeared her to all who know her. Mr. Robinson is from Ramsey (now a ghost town east of Carson). The young couple will make Goldfield their residence.

50 Years Ago

Pat Nixon: Patricia Nixon may visit Ely, Nevada, where she was born in 1913. Her father was prospecting for gold during those years. She has been invited to visit the eastern Nevada town as part of its year-long centennial celebration.

20 Years Ago

Reunion: The Nevada State Children’s home is having the “First Annual Children’s Home Reunion” at the old gymnasium at the Children’s home in Carson City.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Turner festival: Turner Rapp was awarded a silver watch and meerschaum pipe for the best skill in jumping six feet, eight inches high and in leaping seventeen feet, ten inches in distance. (Turners were members of German-American gymnastic clubs.)

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk: Every stage from the lake is loaded with trunks and passengers. They swarm on the roof, crowd the driver and hang their legs out of the doors.

130 Years Ago

Indians: Pine nut trees have borne a plentiful harvest. The Indians say that the Winter is to be long and hard when pine-nuts are plenty. Nature formed the pine nut trees for the duty of carrying the Indians through the winter. Light winter, light crop; heavy winter, heavy crop.

110 Years Ago

Moving pictures: The Lake Theater will show “Oliver Cromwell” one of the most beautiful films ever made—the workmanship and coloring perfect.

50 Years Ago

Howard Hughes: Billionaire Howard Hughes has tripled his holdings in gold and silver in 1,655 claims in Nevada.

20 Years Ago

Gaming: Indians in California could get state approval for conventional, house-banked blackjack and slot machines of their choice. The tribes and Gov. Gray Davis have reached a tentative accord on a ballot measure defining the legal bounds of Indian gambling.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan.