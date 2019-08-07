Past Pages for August 7 to August 9, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

On His Track. The man who attempted highway robbery, as mentioned yesterday, is being pursued. Evidence was discovered of his starting across the mountains on horseback, in the direction of the Pacific Railroad. Three Frenchmen, who are well acquainted with the country are following him with all possible dispatch.

130 years ago

The V.&T. Express started out of Carson yesterday morning with newly painted machines.

100 years ago

This week a letter was received in this city from C.L. Daves, addressed to George Whitaker. “Texas,” as he was generally known by the younger set, went to school here. He is now in Siberia and as the letter will be of interest to many of his old-time friends, we are printing portions of it.

70 years ago

(Photo caption) Johnny Sears, 14-year-old deaf mute “wild boy” captured by naturalist Larry Dean 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, in a wilderness known as the “Big Thicket” will abandon tree climbing to live in a new world of airplanes and hamburgers. Johnny’s father said he and his wife turned the boy loose in the thicket because “we had so many kids we didn’t know what to do with them all.”

50 years ago

Tonight’s meeting of the Carson City Board of Adjustment has been called off for lack of anything to do.

30 years ago

Carrying an assault rifle replica through a local fast-food restaurant “just for kicks” has landed a Minden teenager in jail. The youth ran through a McDonalds with a replica assault rifle and face mask.

Thursday

150 years ago

An Outrageous Murder. We are again called on to record the most horrid and foulest of deeds. Joseph Buys, a young man, was brutally murdered within 200 yards of Hamilton. He was found on Saturday morning with his skull shattered, his pockets turned out, and one boot off. He was taken to the hospital, but died while being taken there. — White Pine News.

130 years ago

Sam Wells will be here next Saturday with his dog, monkey and pony show.

100 years ago

An important meeting is being held at Governor Boyle’s office this afternoon at which an endeavor is being made to amicably settle the wage trouble which has arisen between the miners and operators of Virginia City.

70 years ago

The famous Iowa Colored Ghosts will play here again this year. On Friday night the barnstorming aggregation will share the local field with the Carson City 20-30 club with game time set at 8 p.m..

50 years ago

About 200 patrons and employees of the Carson City Nugget were evacuated late last night when firemen were dispatched to the scene after a bomb threat was reported.

30 years ago

In the spring of 1988, when Steve Wynn’s $630 million Mirage Hotel was still a concrete and steel skeleton, he made a promise to boxing, Donald Trump, and Las Vegas. “Just wait until I get my new place open. We’re really going to kick some tail,” Wynn said. Last week Wynn stole the Sugar Ray Leonard-Roberto Duran world title fight right from under Trump’s nose.

Friday

150 years ago

The First Locomotive for the Carson and Virginia Railroad was landed upon the depot grounds near the Mint, in Carson, last evening.

130 years ago

Ed. Appeal: — The statement in last evenings Tribune that my son Dick whipped his mother was not home at the time allotted to. He was simply intoxicated and acting foolishly, and I had him locked up. J.D. Roberts.

100 years ago

Have you visited the camping grounds? Tourists appreciate those grounds, and talk about them after they leave. They also appreciate the fact that there are a few stoves and some wood for their use, all free. The shade trees and the sunshine are also free.

70 years ago

One more case of infantile paralysis has been reported in Carson City. The state health officer reported today that a 3 1/2 year old boy is the latest to contract the disease.

50 years ago

Carson City Fire Chief Les Groth yesterday asked supervisors for support in seeking a $300,000 bond issue for the construction of a second fire station and training area to be located near the Carson Airport.

30 years ago

Lightning strikes from a severe overnight thunderstorm in the Carson City area caused a number of problems for firefighters and private citizens. The lightning strike at about 4 a.m. also caused a power failure which left 1,200 Carson City residents without electricity.

