Past Pages for July 10 – 12, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Wizard: Professor Hermann, the Wizard and Ventriloquist, plans to visit Carson. He is the irrepressible Deacon Sheldon who is known in Oroville and elsewhere on the coast. His performances will doubtless be impressive to strangers and old acquaintances.

140 Years Ago

From Como: Captain Witherill reports from Como that it has been relocated and has five men at work. Rock was sent to be worked in a mill in Dayton, but they are very reticent say to the result. Como was a lively camp — but now is home for owls and bats.

130 Years Ago

A nuisance: Hundreds of swallows have been building their mud nests under the eaves and stone projections of the State Capitol. The Janitor and his assistant have been endeavoring to drive them away — the birds are industrious little fellows.

110 Years Ago

All sorts: San Francisco police have jailed a man who has so many wives he has forgotten them all — 10 without a divorce or death in the family.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Grand Opening, Sears — Carson City, Appliance and Catalog Store, 1609 North Carson St., Carson City, Nevada. The Grand Opening is now in progress. Free, free, free. There will be a free pair of nylons given to each lady that attends the first 4 days of the Grand Opening.”

20 Years Ago

Dr. Seuss: The art of Theodore S. Geisel, best known as Dr. Seuss, is on display at the Richardson Gallery. It is part of Reno’s art festival Uptown, Downtown, Artown.“

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Speaking of grasshoppers: At their rate of hatching and traveling they will reach Carson early this fall and attack California next summer. The Sierras will not bother them because they have been seen hopping about on snow banks 1,000 feet above ocean level. They had no boots on and didn’t seem to mind it too much… (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The street banjoists attracted another large audience in Carson. They play very well and get more music out of a banjo than has been heard for a long while.

A petition is being circulated, addressed to the Board of Pardons, for the pardon of Alf Chartz.

130 Years Ago

Tickle grass: H. H. Howe’s barn narrowly escaped burning. Small boys were playing to the rear of it and thought it a great idea to set the tickle grass on fire. The barn was scorched and had no water been available, the results would have been a disaster.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Park Theatre — oldest play house in Carson City. Five Reels of Moving Pictures. Two Illustrated Songs. Saturday Matinee 5 cts. at 2 p.m. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Regular hour prices 10 cts. and 15 cts.”

50 Years Ago

Cigarette commercials phased out: Cigarette commercials on most of the nation’s television stations would be phased out over a four-year period as recommended by the TV Code Review board. The phase-out would apply to the three national networks and 64.4 percent of the nation’s 623 commercial stations.

20 Years Ago

Mustang brothel: Owners of the Mustang Ranch were ordered to turn it over to the government. The Ranch and other properties were owned by two companies and prosecutors successfully argued they were set up to hide the real owner, Joe Conforte, a fugitive in South America.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Eastern butter: The Central Pacific Railroad brought across the plains five car loads (sixty-two tons) of eastern butter, mostly consigned to parties in San Francisco.

140 Years Ago

Thanks: Mr. William Lynch of the Mint who lost his infant child by death desires to express his and his wife’s most heartfelt thanks and gratitude to their kind neighbors who did so much for them in their hour of bereavement.

130 Years Ago

The Picnic: Ten carloads of “Chosen Friends” and their families attended the picnic at Treadway’s Park. The game of baseball between the Virginia and Dayton clubs, resulted in a victory for the former. The Carson boys got the best of the Reno nine. The Carson juvenile club was beaten by the young resolutes of Virginia (City).

110 Years Ago

“Aunty” Rice gives: Ed Yerington was appointed executor of the estate of “Aunty” Rice. She was well known here — her heirs are the children of Harry Rice, a son, to whom she devised her property, the Mother to be a joint heir as long as she remains unmarried. There are four grandchildren, Amy, Bessie, Edna and Harry. Their mother is dead.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Restored classic — Ray Grothe of Minden sits in the cockpit of his 1946 Piper J-3 which he recently restored to its original condition. This particular make and model aircraft have probably taught more people to fly than any other airplane designed. Gothe, who owns and operates Minden Air Repair at the Douglas-Tahoe Airport at Minden, came to Nevada from Torrance, California, where he was manager of maintenance and repair there.

20 Years Ago

Carnival skips town: RSVP Executive Director Janice Ayres said that Sam Johnston’s Midway of Fun didn’t open the first day of a five-day event and brought seven rides instead of 14. Four were for small children and one was broken.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.