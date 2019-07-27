Past Pages for July 27 to July 30, 2019

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Insane: A woman was found wandering in the mountains near Treasure City. A man who saw her tried to induce her to accompany him to Hamilton, but she refused and not been seen since — believed to be insane.

140 Years Ago

Lost: Between Chinatown and the upper end of Spear street, the skirt of a white dress was lost. If the finder will kindly leave the article at the Appeal office, the fair owner will feel a deep sense of obligation.

130 Years Ago

A new way: Harry Gifford, a Carson boy, who has been visiting his father at Tuscarora, was somewhat surprised at Weiland’s Station. The stage stopped for dinner and a couple of passengers were attempting to eat with their plates upside down on the table wherein they began to pile the meat and potatoes. Eugene, the driver, told them to turn the plates over and when they did, they made a fine mess. They had just come across the water. (Free Press)

110 Years Ago

Girls walk: For three weeks a covey of young ladies have been camping at Glenbrook, a delightful place, and walked home at 5 p.m.. They arrived in Carson at midnight tired and dusty — but happy. Mrs. Mary Wail chaperoned them and saw they were properly distributed to their homes.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Over the top — They sold everything but the yard itself as more than $500 worth of furniture, old books, clothing and gadgets were snapped up in the course of a yard sale to raise money for renovations of the Thurman Roberts house. Toting part of an old bed are, Chick Moran and Marshall Humphreys.

20 Years Ago

Target store hiring: The first-round of hiring for the Target store in Douglas County is being made in preparation of their October opening. They expect to hire 200 staffers. The initial openings include a range of management positions in guest services, human resources and supervisory jobs in food, stocking and building maintenance.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Artemis Ward: Just published, Artemis Ward’s Panorama, is a book containing the lectures of the late Charles F. Browne delivered in England. It has disconnected sketches of his travels that include “Views of Mormondom,” “The Route Across the Plains,” “Salt Lake City,” “The Mormon Theater,” “Brigham Young’s Police,” “An encounter with Indians, and “The Prairies on Fire”…

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Piute [sic] Indians on Pyramid Lake in order to procure bait, strip themselves and wallow in the shallow pools and emerge covered with leeches.

Captain Short walked out of a window in the Essex House in Reno while asleep and was hurt. He is improving and will recover from his injuries.

130 Years Ago

Narrow escape: County Recorder McCabe was on his way to Glenbrook when he and his family had a narrow escape from being killed. Near Saints’ Rest he met a man with a horse and cart coming down the grade in a very narrow place. In an attempt to pass, the young horse became frightened and jumped over the team occupied by Mr. McCabe’s family – doing them no harm.

110 Years Ago

All sorts: Marvin Hart, the prince of dubs, threw up the sponge in the fourth round of a fight with Mike Schreck.

Winnemucca police will drive out the “hop-heads.”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Building nears demolition – The former Nye Ormsby Bank building on North Carson Street (east side of North Carson Street and Proctor) will soon be a thing of the past as work crews draw nearer to completing their job of destroying the historical building. Once the headquarters for the Nevada Industrial Commission, the building is owned by Robert Z. Hawkins who elected to have it destroyed after it was declared unsafe by the city building department. (Two blocks down from Laxalt building)

20 Years Ago

Snake Kissing: On a dare Ken Hale of Carlsbad, California, kissed his pet rattlesnake. He held the 3-foot snake by the tail and puckered up — the rattler struck first. Ken Hale’s throat began to swell shut and his lip grew to three times its normal size…. At the hospital 25 vials of antivenom were administrated, and Hale survived.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

The Mint: The machinery for the new State Mint is in position, and the whole institution nearly ready to commence coining. The machinery and other arrangements are said to be of a very superior description, and the Mint will soon be in operation.

140 Years Ago

Widow: Near Paradise a widow filled out an Assessor’s blank with the following taxable property — Bedstead, two chairs, one finger ring, one horse, one hog, one dozen flowers, half a ton of sagebrush, one peck of wheat, one wagon, one egg-beater and 640 acres of land.

130 Years Ago

Surprise: Miss Maud Doane was surprised at a party in honor of her 14th birthday. Friends Misses Lillie Wright and Bertie Cohn raided the house of County Clerk Doane to prepare for the surprise. The evening was spent playing games and feasting.

110 Years Ago

Catholic lady’s lawn party: The Catholic church will open the gates of the church lawn for a fete they have arranged. There will be all sorts of nice fluffy cool things to drink and look at — music by the Eagle band.

50 Years Ago

Moon films: Apollo II astronauts viewed spectacular films of their moon landing, including Neil Armstrong’s first step on the surface and footprints in the lunar dust. The film will be released to the news media but is undergoing decontamination for three days to destroy possible lunar bacteria. “The American flag they planted is very clear and gives the impression of waving in the wind… You can very definitely see footprints on the surface.”

20 Years Ago

State limits slots: The Nevada Gaming Commission approved a plan to limit slot machines in non-casino locations and to make grocery stores and drug stores to separate gaming from shoppers. It also prohibits automated teller machines within the gambling area.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan.