Past Pages for July 3 – 5, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

The G. Hoppers: Seventeen hundred million of them came into White Pine with the rush. They are trifling away the summer, without water, nor any prospect of doing any harm. We trod gingerly amongst them, wishing to disturb them as little as possible — lest they acquire a bad opinion of White Pine and take wing for taller grass. (White Pine News)

140 Years Ago

Burglary at the Episcopal parsonage: During Parson Davis’ absence at Virginia (City), his residence was entered through a window and the premises ransacked from top to bottom. The thief got away with a fine silver communion service and a revolver.

130 Years Ago

Destructive fire on Corbett block: A fire broke out in the woodshed of the Corbett House. When the alarm was given, the Curry engine company got into position — but owing to the water being turned off, it was several minutes before it got on a stream. The Warren engine company was more fortunate, and attached to a plug where water was flowing, and saved all adjoining property. At Circe’s losses to hay, grain, harness etc. was $2,000, the tailor Downing lost in goods $400; Mrs. Davis, dressmaker lost $500. Mrs. Corbett is the heaviest loser, as the entire block was owned by her — loss $12,000, insured for $4,000.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Duck dinner at the Briggs House.

An inflated balloon in Davis & Farrer’s window attracted general attention. They have a line of fireworks and Fourth of July novelties, including a fifteen-minute hand illumination—best for use in the bicycle procession.

50 Years Ago

Birth control: The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has signed 75 research contracts to explore new methods of contraception.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “New Meadowdale Theaters, Gardnerville—all shows before 6 p.m. $4.50—’Big Daddy,’ ‘Notting Hill,’ and ‘General Daughters.’”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Happy Fourth of July! Excursions from this place to neighboring towns and to Lake Tahoe will be the order of the day on the Fourth and Fifth. The members of the Curry Engine Company will give a grand ball tomorrow evening the 5th. The occasion will not only be a celebration of the Fourth, but a dedication of the Curry Company’s new hall.

140 Years Ago

Sweeney’s cabin: The cabin, a little on the other side of Saints Rest on the Lake Tahoe road, was destroyed by fire.

130 Years Ago

4th of July decorations: The Capitol building decorations far exceed anything of the kind attempted for many years in the observance of the national holiday. Janitor Latta has been at work putting decorations in place. Please note the decorations on the Capitol building and compare them with others in the various adjoining towns.

120 Years Ago

Dastardly work: Someone deliberately placed a bolt on the railroad track near Lake View. The train as it came around the curve this side of Lake View, came to a sudden stop, caused by the engine leaving the track. There was little damage done, and the engine was soon on the track—no clue of the miscreant could be found.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson City Nugget—Free children’s lounge, free parking, 4 Big Events at your action center, the Nugget. In our theater lounge are Greta & Bill. The summer dinner buffet is $2.50 and luncheon buffet $1.50 — all you can eat, Sunday morning brunch $1.25, and the Nugget is featuring a $50,000 gold display.”

20 Years Ago

Genoa, Pops in the Park: Genoa Park will be the location of the sounds of music at the annual Fourth of July Concert. Pops in the Park has established itself as an annual tradition concert which brings music and activities.

Friday

150 Years Ago

The coming circus: Mr. Dan Castello’s Great Show will be in Carson. Mr. Castello is a clown and has the reputation of saying funny things in a chaste and telling manner. The daring feats of Professor Nash with the wild animals are spoken of as wonderful and intrepid. There will be a massive chariot containing a cornet band, dens of animals, camels, elephants, horses and ponies, with all the men, women and children forming an imposing parade, well worth witnessing.

140 Years Ago

Disturbance at Orphan’s Home: John Benham, 14 years old, was brought before Judge Cary yesterday. He is a full orphan, who has no one to look after him. In consequence he naturally drifted into wild, but not bad, criminal ways. Farmer Treadway has offered to give the lad a home and work on his ranch, which proposition was gladly accepted. The boy with a kind protector may turn out to be a very excellent man.

130 Years Ago

The Fourth at Glenbrook: Carsonites spent the day with Mr. F. S. Jellerson at Glenbrook. Meals served were of excellent character and all sorts of sports were indulged in – 75-yard foot race, three-legged race, pole vaulting, running jump and boat race. In the evening there was a grand display of fireworks.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: The wind kept the decorators busy re-nailing their trimmings.

The residence of Henry Conrad of Virginia (City) was partially destroyed by fire.

In consequence of getting their land, the Indians are whooping it up all over the country.

50 Years Ago

Denial: It is “totally untrue” that Gov. Paul Laxalt has been hired by the Howard Hughes organization. “Nevada Reports” said in its first edition that he had tentatively accepted a job when his term expires in 1971. Laxalt’s press secretary quoted Maheu, from the Hughes organization, saying it was “categorically a lie.”

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Hangin’ out – Mills Park was the hot hangout as the Retired Senior Volunteer Program Cavalcade of Spectaculars got under way for the Fourth of July holiday. Terry Reit of Wisconsin and Eric Montez, of Alameda, California enjoy the skate park as the Ferris wheel spins in the background.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.