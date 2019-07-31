Past Pages for July 31 to August 2, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Grand Ball at Dutch Nick’s, Empire City. A grand ball will be given at the above place, on August 10, 1869. A fine band of music has been engaged, and no pains will be spared to make this one of the finest reunions of the season. Tickets…$5.00 including supper. Miss S. E. Colburn.”

140 Years Ago

Street broils [sic]: At Empire the town is full of wood drivers who fill up with bad whiskey and give vent to their remorse by knocking their sober companions down.

130 Years Ago

Old Jed: In the company appearing at the Opera House, “Jed Prouty” a good, honest delineations of Yankee character takes place. The old Yank of the back townships as he is seen in his native haunts, is quite enough the “queer fish” without the least exaggeration.

110 Years Ago

Moonlight carnival: The Leisure Hour Club will give a Moonlight Carnival at the Crowell residence, on the old Rickey lawn. All sorts of stunts will be featured.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Lest we forget—There are a few attractive spots at Lone Mountain Cemetery, such as this one near the entrance. But much of the 45-acre site, such as the area containing the remains of Civil War veterans, is rife with weeds…

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Wallace Theatre Corporation—New Northgate Movies, $4.50 bargain matinee, all shows before 6:00 p.m. are $4.50. ‘Haunting,’ ‘Inspector Gadget,’ ‘American Pie,’ ‘Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace,’ ‘Muppets from Space,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ and ‘Tarzan’…”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Classified ads: “Wanted. A girl capable of taking care of children, to accompany the family to California. Apply to Mrs. George Lewis.”

“Jonathan Heath. Information wanted of Jonathan Heath, of Whitefield Maine. Supposed to have been living for some years at or near Carson City. Please address his sister, Roxanna Heath, San Francisco, Post office.”

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The last wood drive of the season was taken out and piled up at Empire.

A lady remarked that she judged from the quantity of the Ricinus communis(caster oil) plants that were growing in the Capitol grounds, that the State intended to raise its own medicine.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Jim Townsend says Jim Slack’s ghost is ranting around his old cabin in Lundy.

110 Years Ago

Issue Lincoln cents: Distribution of the copper coins bearing the head of “Honest Abe” instead of that of the Indian which has ornamented them so long begins. The coins were done by the Philadelphia mint, but the San Francisco money factory will soon add to the supply.

50 Years Ago

Apollo II: Astronauts took blood tests in search for possible infection from their moon walk. Blood was taken from moon men Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Crews stopped traffic while street repairs began on East 5th Street near Saliman. Bike lanes were not considered in the repairs but if they wanted them, residents and businesses would have to give up part of their on-street parking.

Friday

150 Years Ago

From the Territorial Enterprise: There is much sickness among the mill men employed along the Carson River. The disease most prevalent is a sort of dumb ague, beginning with cholera morbus. All are affected alike.

The sickness among children, scarlet fever, diphtheria and whooping cough continues. Deaths are occurring almost daily.

140 Years Ago

Chivalrous: Virginia (City) is the champion wife beating town on the coast. In the Comstock paper there is an account of one or more chivalrous cases of that kind.

130 Years Ago

Lundy Index: Gospel Swampers are chary of their young spuds and garden sass. They leave mountaineers to subsist upon store credit and wild onions. Hitch up your mustangs and fetch us a load of vegetables before we are griped with costiveness.

110 Years Ago

Found: A gold and enameled stick pin of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with keeper pin attached. Owner may have same by identifying and paying for this ad.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Ponderosa Ranch — Visit the Ponderosa Ranch of ‘Bonanza’ T.V. Fame, open daily – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cocktails, cold beer, hamburgers, served all day. Frontier town. Silver Dollar Saloon and the fabulous Ponderosa Ranch House. Tahoe Blvd — Nevada Highway 28, North Shore, Lake Tahoe.”

20 Years Ago

Basket weaving: Anthropologist Sue Ann Monteleone will discuss three basic methods of weaving — plaiting, coiling and twining and the materials used, willow, red bud, tulle, beads and feathers. “Many of our baskets have wonderful stories behind them,” said Monteleone, an anthropology assistant at the museum. “Some of the cooking baskets… show food remains such as wild seeds, pine nuts or acorns…”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.