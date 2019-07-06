Past Pages for July 6 – 9, 2019

Saturday

150 Years Ago

A most disagreeable day: The wind swept blinding columns and clouds of dust, tore away signs, broke off trees and levelled growing crops. At night the wind ceased, and there was a cold drizzling rain.

140 Years Ago

Walking match: There will be a walking match at Moore & Parker’s Hall for $100 a side, between Professor Harman from Boston, Professor Allen and Miss M. Duberry, from New Orleans. The distance to be travelled is 100 miles in 24 hours. Admission 50 cents. A good band will be in attendance.

130 Years Ago

Pacific Coast items: Tramps at Barstow are held under a water spout, receive a cold bath and ordered to leave town.

The Portland Board of Charities tried to induce the street beggars, blind hand-organ grinders and pencil peddlers to accept aid and leave the street. Most of them were making handsome wages begging and couldn’t be hired for any reasonable sum to give up their lucrative occupations.

120 Years Ago

4th of July celebration: The Fourth Day of July was celebrated in a manner befitting the grand day. The weather man made a day to order with just enough refreshing breeze and clouds to make the day cool and inviting. The main street of Carson was a beautiful sight. Every business house carried the national colors in bunting and flags. The Capitol was covered from the cupola to the entrance hall.

The parade moved up Main street with the Band rendering appropriate music. The Ship of State followed. The Goddess of Liberty, Miss May Kearney from Empire made a beautiful Goddess. The Warrens (fire company) were in their decorated carriage. Miss Ivy Millard was the Fire Queen. There were games, a hose cart race, an Indian footrace, 100-yard race and a bicycle parade.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Traffic island or wailing wall? Some say the landscaped islands on Carson Street—plus the elimination of parking from Telegraph to Musser—is easing traffic congestion and attracting tourists. Others, including some local businessmen, are demanding its removal. The matter will be dumped into the laps of the board of supervisors.

20 Years

Water wasters beware: The new law allows the city to shut off a water-waster’s water two hours after notification and then charges them $25 to restore their service. There are about 2,000 water wasters that the city works with each year.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Highway robbery: Mr. Moore from the hardware establishment, Eugene Bittner & Co. at Gold Hill, was stopped and robbed of a valuable gold watch and $23 in coin. He was returning to Gold Hill on foot and alone. The watch is worth $250, and the coin consisted of a $20 piece. (Gold Hill News)

140 Years Ago

A spunky wife: The wife of a certain blacksmith was looking for her husband. She headed for the saloon in the Frisbie building on Fifth street and found her husband engaged in a game of Pedro enjoying himself. She walked up to the billiard table in the saloon, picked up a ball and let it fly at her recreant protector. Fortunately for him, it missed the mark. Finding that the woman was angry beyond reason, the husband made a break for the door of the saloon. She picked up the remaining balls and was flinging the ivories at him… The saloon keeper lost a good customer.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Work is progressing rapidly on the Ormsby County Fair Grounds.

The Carson Wheelmen will hold a meeting at Hon. Trenmore Coffin’s office for the purpose of electing officers.

There is war in the ranks of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The enemies of Miss Frances E. Willard charge that she used a “stimulant” in the shape of pills largely made of alcohol. Dr. Burrett discovered the fact during a conference on temperance matters.

110 Years Ago

Indian Wars Honor: J. D. Roberts has returned from Virginia City where he was a guest of honor. He and Oscar Steele are the only living 59ers and veterans of the Indian War of 1861–Pyramid Lake War. (Owner of the Roberts House on main street, Carson City).

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre—‘The First Time’ starring Jacqueline Bisset. Two shows nightly.”

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Doing carnival duty are deputy Vince Pirozzi, atop horse named ‘Lacy’, deputy Chuck Farrell riding ‘Bitter’ and Deputy Robert Parker with ‘Murphy’. The officers were overseeing carnival action at Mills Park.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

M.E. (Methodist-Episcopal) Church Ladies: Entertainment meant to enliven the quiet times will be given by the Ladies of the M. E. Church. Good music will lend its charm, beautiful fresh flowers will please the eye and ice cream will cool the palate of those who may purchase–for the benefit of the Church.

140 Years Ago

A German Sunday picnic: The Turn Vereins of Virginia (City), Gold Hill and Carson will give an exhibition of their acrobatic accomplishments at Treadway’s park. There will be games, among them–foot, sack and greased pig races. In the pavilion there will be a band for those who wish to dance, a delightful affair.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The U. S. Coast and Geodetic Survey Corps are working in Mr. Friend’s Observatory, and during that time visitors will not be admitted as it greatly impedes the work of the corps.

110 Years Ago

All sorts: A girl in San Jose was attacked by a mountain lion and stuck him with a hat pin until a man arrived with a gun and killed the beast. She was badly injured.

50 Years Ago

Classified ads, real estate: “Sunland Vista Homes—FHA or VA. 3-bedroom 2 bath, with wall to wall carpet, $22,300. 4-bedroom 2 story, 2 bath with wall to wall carpet $24,450. Wagner Realty, Broker.”

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Wallace Theater, $4.50 bargain matinees daily—‘Big Daddy’, ‘South Park, ’Star Wars Episode: The Phantom Menace’ and ‘Austin Powers.’”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.