Past Pages for June 1 – 4, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

Saturday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Found—a lady’s hat, trimmed with green ribbon. It is also adorned with a plume. The owner can have her property at the Sheriff’s office.

Strawberry festival: A strawberry festival which is to be held at Moore & Parker’s new hall is for the benefit of the Episcopal Church. The outside world will be admitted at $2.00 per head and a season of much joy and flow of soul and ice cream will be had. A cake will be baked with a gold ring with the ring to go “for keeps.”

140 Years Ago

Funeral: The funeral of the late Hon. Henry R. Mighels will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Friends and acquaintances are respectfully invited to attend.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Ice, fresh and pure at Doc Benton’s.

Anybody wishing to get a shine will do well to call on Bob Christy.

The Public Building is now nearly ready for the painters. It is to have three coats of oil, and now is the time for our local painters to put in their bids for the contract. Get in ahead of outside men.

110 Years Ago

Hoodoo didn’t work: New York fans gave Roger Bresnahan a huge loving cup and bouquet. He plays with St. Louis this year. These gifts always hoodoo the team of the recipient. Roger crossed his fingers, went into the box and almost shut out the Giants in the first game of the season.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “KOLO-TV presents the Ernie Ford Special, a TV color spectacular with Danny Thomas, Andy Griffith plus The Supremes, The Going Thing and others, brought to you by your local Ford Dealer.”

20 Years Ago

Large Marge and Tootsie: The airport has set Saturday for its annual open house and will begin the day with a pancake breakfast. Neil Weaver said “We’re emptying all the hangars and bringing out all the toys.” Among those on display will be Large Marge and Tootsie. Large Marge is the civilian nickname of a CC-123K based at the Stead Air Field owned by Aviation Classics. Tootsie is a B-25-J built by North American Aviation for World War II.

Sunday

150 years ago

The “Last Tie.” Dr. Muckinton has presented us with a piece of the Pacific Railroad “Last Tie.” A big piece was chipped off the original old Dr. Jacob Townsend last tie by Mr. A. F. Smith formerly of this place and by him presented to the doctor and the doctor came to divide it with us. It is nothing but a piece of pine, but worth saving for all that.

130 years ago

A faithful dog. About three weeks ago mention was made in the death of John R. Bradshaw, near Markleeville. He was killed by a falling tree while chopping wood on Wolf Creek. Since his funereal his Newfoundland dog has dug up his body three times. It was suggested the dog believed his master was not dead, but in a trance.

100 years ago

Commencing this week the state library will be open every evening in the week, except Sunday, until 10 o’clock. This arrangement was arrived at at a meeting of the library commissioners, consisting of the Supreme Court justices.

70 years ago

Thirty-nine Carson high school seniors will receive diplomas and be welcomed into the outside world at graduation ceremonies tomorrow night in the high school gymnasium.

50 years ago

Traffic fatalities for the Memorial Day weekend passed the 580 mark, wiping out the record of 542 deaths for a three-day Memorial Day observance in 1966.

30 years ago

Carson-Tahoe Hospital will be the first completely smoke-free hospital in Nevada in September.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Sudden death of Wm. P. Joy. — We come to record another sudden death in Carson — the unexpected taking off of one of our best known and most respected citizens, proprietor of the New York Restaurant, on Carson Street. The deceased had been drinking far to heavily for some months past.

130 years ago

Mr. Tight yesterday caught the last Eastern brook trout out of the city reservoir. He was a beauty, and weighed about a pound and a half. The black bass put in the reservoir by Judge Cary are now eight inches long. The small trout are doing well.

100 years ago

Slowly meandering along the shores of Lake Tahoe, with the evident purpose of making his way into California, J.R. Hays, the “trusty” who escaped from the penitentiary last Friday was gathered in yesterday morning by members of the state police.

70 years ago

State public school teachers will enter into active participation in the state retirement system on July 1, it was announced today by Miss Mildred Bray, superintendent of public instruction.

50 years ago

An honorary degree will be conferred to Walter Van Tilburg Clark, author of “The Ox Bow Incident,” and “The Track of the Cat,” and numerous other stories at the June 7 University of Nevada commencement.

30 years ago

The state budget for 1989-91 will be $37 million short unless the 15-cent per pack cigarette tax proposed by Gov. Bob Miller is passed, legislators were told Saturday.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, and Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.