Past Pages for June 12 – 14, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

Wednesday

150 years ago

Inauguration Ball. We understand the members of the Curry Engine Company will give a ball on the occasion of the inauguration of their new engine house, on the evening of the 5th of July.

130 years ago

At a meeting of the Amateurs and Silver States held night before last both clubs were consolidated under the name of the Carson Base Ball Club.

100 years ago

Governor Boyle will make the chief address at the commencement exercises at the Stewart Indian school this evening. Subscribe to the Appeal.

70 years ago

Carson City residents had reason to swelter in the hat yesterday as testing officials at the state highway department reported that the mercury climbed to its highest level of 1949 — 94 degrees.

50 years ago

State officials have told Gov. Paul Laxalt’s cabinet that isolated areas in Eastern Nevada have been infected by grasshoppers and Mormon Crickets. Lee Burge, director of agriculture said 5,000 acres of flatland in Eureka County contains up to 90 grasshoppers a square yard. Mormon crickets are concentrated at the north end of the Star Peak Range.

30 years ago

In recognition to her years of service to Carson City, Leona B. Wood has been named honorary wagon master for the 1989 Kit Carson Rendezvous Wagon Train.

Thursday

150 years ago

Hot. Yesterday was without a doubt the hottest day of the season. Thin men — men low in flesh, like Tufly — hunted the shady side of sidewalks, and there invoked the refrigerating God to bestow his frosty favors and cool them down.

130 years ago

The Appeal acknowledges receipt from the Secretary of State of the Statutes of 1889. The little volume cost the cheerful taxpayers of the State $55,000.00, and no doubt contains enough good laws to be worth that amount of money. We have not. Had time yet to read it carefully and therefore, cannot say just what kind of a story it is, or whether it will compare with Rider Haggard’s Cleopatra.

100 years ago

Following petitions, telegrams and other documents sent to Nevada’s senate and house representatives at Washington by committees appointed by the Greater Carson club, a mail route will be immediately established between Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

70 years ago

The big topic in western Nevada this week is a fish! Reno is proud to retain the national recorded top weight in trout with one of its citizens breaking the town’s former record of a twenty pounder. Bill Fosters, a 26-year old fisherman pulled a twenty pound, nine and one-half ounce German brown trout out of the Truckee river. Bait was a single salmon egg.

50 years ago

State Treasurer Mike Mirabelli hinted today he might be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor next year, and a state senator said he’s considering going after the treasurer’s job.

30 years ago

A crowd of the curious gathered Saturday evening to watch the unveiling of a bronze life-sized statute of a famous man who surprisingly may never have stepped inside Carson City — Christopher “Kit” Carson.

Friday

150 years ago

Good thing by Sweeney. That unmitigated and irrepressible Fenian, Col. Ed. Sweeney, has done one thing in his fearful career which redounds to his credit. He has caused the water from his pipes to be conveyed to the Plaza and turned it loose to run about and irrigate the young cottonwoods. This action of Sweeney’s entitles him to the soft side of purgatory and the mercy of the Court.

130 years ago

All the saloons in Carson close promptly at midnight.

100 years ago

Steve Grogoff and “Slim” Coville, who are charged with having flimflammed Nick Petrovich out of $13,000 in a poker game on the night of May 21st, were arrested yesterday morning in San Francisco and are held awaiting the action of authorities of Nye County.

70 years ago

The Nevada state museum is in possession of a duck hawk, or more specifically, a peregrine falcon. The falcon is a gift from Lewis Wayne Walker, a naturalist and fried of museum director Tony Green.

50 years ago

Golden Pacific Airlines, which inaugurated a Carson City to Lake Tahoe to San Francisco run just three months ago, is folding its wings and silently moving away. It was so silent that the local station agent knew nothing of it until contacted by the press.

30 years ago

Graduation may be the most important event of the year for the 400 residents of this postcard picture perfect farming community. Tuesday will be remembered as one of the more memorable commencements in the 58-year history of Lund, Nevada, as UNLV President Robert Maxson delivered the commencement address to the seven graduates of a school that’s past threatened its very existence.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.