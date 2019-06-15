Past Pages for June 15 – 18, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

SATURDAY

150 years ago

Base Ball Club. Some young gentlemen who have come to Carson, lately, from the East, and some of whom are to have positions at the Mint, are making arrangements for organizing a base ball club here. They have been giving some exhibitions of their proficiency as throwers, catchers and batters on the Plaza, greatly to the admiration of Carsonites.

130 years ago

The Match. The following are the fifteen men who will try to down the Cincinnati Rifle Club today: Alley, Galusha, Holbrook, McCullough, Hark, Little, Wilcox, Saffell, downing, Daghterty, Thaxter, Raycraft, Parkinson, Heritage and Cagwin.

100 years ago

A letter received this week by Baxter Whitaker from is brother George with the American Expeditionary Forces in France has the following to say: “Just eight months ago today we left New York, and it has sure been eight long ones at that. Well, it’s a cinch that it can’t be near the long until we drive into Hoboken again. That’s some consolation.”

70 years ago

Howard Hoffman, Carson City chief of police, asked today that people that are going on vacations and leaving homes unattended notify the milkman, the newspaper and the police. About the milk, Hoffman state that last week he saw 11 quarts on the front step of a house on 6th street.

50 years ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced arrests in Oakland and at a Carson City Ranch in what it called an intensive investigation of a prostitution ring. A woman was arrested and charged in violation of the white slavery act and was accused of taking a girl under 18 from Oakland to Carson City and back to engage in prostitution.

30 years ago

A $3 million, 11,000 square foot addition to the Mother Lode Hotel-Casino includes not only a brand new look, but a brand new name, according to general manager and co-owner Clark Russell.

Sunday

150 years ago

Lance Nightingill is cruising about Lake Bigler, catching trout and getting a ton or two of good health. We acknowledge a splendid silver trout from the old chief. Lance seems bound to resurrect the Sardine Club — which, by the way, will never die while Lane and Jim Gray can cast a line or shoot a gun.

130 years ago

Mr. Beamis of Alpine county is in town. He has 4,500 cords of wood coming down the river. Dick Mills caught the seven and one-half pound trout at the dam, but he only weighed two pounds.

100 years ago

Daring Aviators Cross the Atlantic. Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Arthur W. Brown landed at Clifden, Ireland at 8:40 o’clock this morning in their Vickers-Vimy bombers, a little more than sixteen hours after they “hopped off” from St. Johns NewFoundland.

70 years ago

Services were held in the chancel and main auditorium of the First Methodist Church last Sunday for the first time since the inauguration of an extensive improvement and remodeling campaign. Participating and assisting Rev. Irvin A. Engle in the services were Rev. W.R. Thom, retired Methodist minister now active in affairs of the local church and Rev. W.R. Troutner, district missionary.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Jumping Jasper — When two 1969 cars come at Jasper, driving at 60 mph over the ramps, Jasper trend stop get out of the way as he is doing here by jumping up and away. Jasper will provide thrills and laughs when he appears with the King Kovaz Daredevils at the Tahoe-Carson Speedway.

30 years ago

In a strange coincidence, the Mother Lode hotel-casino received a new sign to go along with its new name on the very day that the business paid off the biggest “Quartermania” two-quarter slot jackpot ever. It was believed to be the largest ever jackpot won in Carson City, $508,696.48.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Editor Daily Appeal: The young men, and others interested in the new enterprise (base ball) met at the rooms over the New York restaurant, and organized a base ball club under the rules of the National Association of Base Ball Players. The club has adopted a name, the Carson Base Ball Club, of Carson City.

130 years ago

Yesterday afternoon between the flume and the Poor Farm, Barney McCaffery, the driver of Raycraft’s stage was struck by a hailstorm which nearly put an end to his stage driving. Hail stones as big as walnuts fell for about ten minutes.

100 years ago

The plans of the Reno Hot Springs company, recently incorporated, provide for the erection of a sanatorium at Steamboat Springs to cost $250,000, also for a hotel to cost $150,000 and a natatorium and other improvements to cost $100,000.

70 years ago

Organisms common in sewage were found this week in water contained in the state reservoirs west of Carson City. The report stated the water was not safe for human consumption at the time of sampling.

50 years ago

The Carson Water Company lost its first round in court, but there apparently will be others. Dist. Judge Richard L. Waters denied the utility a temporary $240,000 rate increase but promised a speedy trail on the question of granting such an increase on a permanent basis.

30 years ago

The Democrat-dominated Assembly Taxation Committee as expected approved a bill Thursday to increase the tax on cigarettes by 15 cents a pack.

