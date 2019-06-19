Past Pages for June 18 – 21, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

Dedication Ball. We acknowledge the receipt of a complimentary ticket of admission to the Curry Engine Company’s “Dedication Ball” which will be held in their hall on the evening of July 5. Thanks. By the way, we notice that the work of refitting is busily going forward in the new hall. It will be the best engine house in the State when finished.

130 years ago

The State Militia are indebted to Assistant Adjutant General C.H. Galusha for the new uniforms which arrived for them a few days ago. There are 200 blue coats with white facings, 200 pairs of pants, 200 helmets, 200 forage caps and 200 blue blouses. The companies at Carson, Reno, Winnemucca and Tuscarora are to have full uniforms.

100 years ago

A party of American refugees, held up and robbed of everything they had, including clothing, by Mexican bandits near Jimenez, Mexico, enroute to the United States via Chihuahua.

70 years ago

The Great Salt Lake resembled a storm-whipped Atlantic seaboard as its waters rolled up in ocean-sized waves and marooned about 300 persons at Sunset Beach west of Salt Lake City until early today. The group was part of a party of about 1,500 who had gathered at the beach resort to attend a giant barbecue as part of the Salt Lake Motion Picture Club. Movie Stars Roy Rogers and his wife Dale Evans were among the guests. Strong north winds were to blame.

50 years ago

Jo Ann Forman, one of four Carson City delegates to Girls’ State now in progress at the Stead facilities, yesterday was named to serve as mayor of the fictional City of Walker.

30 years ago

A pending court case in New York over the 1990 census could force the Nevada Legislature to hold a special session in 1991 to consider reapportionment, a joint legislative committee heard Thursday.

Thursday

150 years ago

Another Convict. Sheriff Cummings of Storey County delivered to the Warden of the State Prison on yesterday a prisoner by the name of Charles J. Watson, convicted of forgery and sentenced to two years. A native of Ireland, and a printer, says he has worked on the Reno Crescent, the Gold Hill News, and Enterprise; but alas, now, stone halls, and gloomy walls confine his body and the typo is no more.

130 years ago

The race track is getting along nicely, the only trouble so far is the hard lumps of soil which are hard to break. The rollers have been put on and the old grandstand torn down.

100 years ago

News of a gold strike in Rattlesnake canyon was whispered around McGill about 8 a.m. yesterday, and in less than three hours the canyon answering to the name was parked with automobiles and about fifty people were climbing Heusser mountain locating claims.

70 years ago

A high requiem mass will be celebrated in St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Wednesday for Angelo Bernardini, a 54-year-old Carson City barber who died suddenly Saturday night. Bernardini’s sudden death came as a shock to the community. He put in a full and a busy day at his Central Barber shop Saturday which he went home. He passed away while digging for worms in his back yard. He and his son were planning on going fishing on Sunday.

50 years ago

An armed man carrying literature of the militant Black Panthers forced a Trans World Airlines jet with a crew of seven and 80 passengers to fly to Cuba. The armed man took control of the scheduled flight while flying over Wilson Creek, Nevada.

30 years ago

The 125 percent turnover rate of dispatchers at the Sheriff’s Department during the last 2 1/2 years could finally come to an end as a result of the Board of Supervisors’ action to upgrade positions and increase starting salaries. Starting pay will increase from $7.80 per hour to $8.44 per hour.

Friday

150 years ago

Sunday school. Pic-Nic. — Parents, children and others, connected with the Presbyterian Sunday school in this place propose having a picnic excursion to Simon’s grove today. A delightful time is anticipated by all concerned.

130 years ago

Attention Sportsmen! Save time and money and avoid risk of accident, by buying your shells already loaded. The “Carson Special” loaded shells are warranted water proof, and are sold at $2.75 at Cagwin & Noteware of this city.

100 years ago

A press dispatch to the San Francisco papers from Placerville says the California Hotel Men’s Association has been asked and will join in the “See Tahoe First” Association formed June 4 at Carson City by the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce.

70 years ago

Do you look like a miner? The state museum is looking for about 10 more men who are either miners or look like miners. The reason: Work on the model mine in the museum basement has progressed to the point where five of the 15 masks which will be used on the mannequins have been obtained. In other words the exhibit will have 15 models of working miners with faces taken from local men.

50 years ago

“Silty, muddy, dirty water.” Reportedly the result of a break at one of the Carson Water Company’s reservoirs, and prompted a lot of angry calls and at least one complaint to the State Health Division.

30 years ago

The Assembly voted to kill a bill that would have outlawed dark-tinted car windows.

