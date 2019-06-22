Past Pages for June 22 – 25, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

An alarm of fire at half past two o’clock yesterday afternoon was occasioned by some boxes taking fire in the rear of Koppel & Platt’s clothing store. The Warren and Curry engine companies came down upon the fire like a whirlwind and scattered the boxes into the street rendering the use of a hose scarcely necessary.

130 years ago

Don’t forget to leave your name with Charley Friend, so that you may have your eyes fitted to a pair of spectacles or eye glasses by Dr. King as soon as he arrives.

100 years ago

Prison vs. Sacramento. On Sunday, at Moana Park, Reno, the prison team will play a game of ball with one of Sacramento’s crack nines. Rude Henricks, warden, says the prison team is in splendid shape an he looks for it to win the game.

70 years ago

The two-way police radio, called by local police the greatest instrument in crime prevention and law enforcement brought into Carson City, was to go into operation here today. “You see,” explained Chief of Police Howard Hoffman, “The average crook today doesn’t just come into town and pull a job. He just watches for three or four days, sizing up the situation. Before we got the two-way set, he could have a buddy create a stir on one end of town so that he could pull a job on the other end.”

50 years ago

The Carson City Lodge of the Odd Fellows has sold downtown property for $80,000 which it had bought in 1874 for $3,000 in gold coins, the purchaser reported Tuesday. Reno Lawyer Robert Hawkins said he didn’t know what he would do with the property located on North Plaza Street one block from Carson Street.

30 years ago

Escapes and hostage-taking incidents occurred so frequently that “local wags suggested we youth to post a sign out by the prison that would say ‘Drive slowly, prisoners escaping,’” said former Gov. Richard Bryan, now U.S. senator. In December 1981, George Sumner, prison veteran who carried a reputation, was hired.

Sunday

150 years ago

Slight showers occur last evening, and the lighting played around a little too lively to suit telegraph operators, who gave the wires a wide berth, not liking to fool with them much on such an occasion.

130 years ago

It is reported that Hope Valley trout are being sold in Carson.

100 years ago

According to word received in Placerville by Lincoln Highway publicity representatives, state the papers of that city, an Army truck train will start from Washington July 7 for a transcontinental trip to San Francisco, following the route selected by two scout trucks sent out by an eastern company last fall. The caravan will consist of 54 trucks and autos and will carry a compliment of 200 men.

70 years ago

In a high-speed, 90 mile chase, Sheriff Lester V. Smith and Chief of Police Howard Hoffman Friday night overtook and captured Robert M. Watson in a high speed chase on the Dayton highway. Watson was sought on a forgery complaint. A complaint was filed by a local Pontiac dealer for a forged check for $68 tires.

50 years ago

There’s virtually no doubt that a dam will be built across the Walker River to create a reservoir — an artificial lake which will also be used for recreation of some 75,000 acre feet. “Hoye Lake is badly needed,” said Herb Rowntree, manager of the Walker River Irrigation District.

30 years ago

Strapped in the execution chamber, killer Sean Patrick Flanagan glanced toward the man who prosecuted him and said “I love you” before receiving a lethal injection of drugs at 2 a.m. today. Flanagan, an ex-Marine, killed two Las Vegas men he suspected were homosexuals, became the second man executed in four days at the Nevada State Prison.

Tuesday

150 years ago

St. John’s Day. — The Masons will have a celebration this evening at their hall. All brothers in good standing are invited to be present. See notice by the Committee of Arrangements in another column of this morning’s paper.

130 years ago

The Minstrels. — A full house greeted Thatcher, Primrose & West’s Minstrels. The entertainment was first class, and John Piper is to be congratulated on having induced so good a company to visit Carson.

100 years ago

70 years ago

Atomic Production Manager Walter J. Williams declared today that the country’s A-bomb output “is okay.” Williams testified before the house-senate atomic energy committee which is investigating mismanagement charges against the Atomic Energy Commission.

50 years ago

In case you haven’t heard, the all-clear has been sounded. County Health Officer Richard Grundy has declared the local water supply fit to drink…or, any rate free form the high bacteria county that had local residents boiling water several days last week.

30 years ago

Demonstrators, including a man wearing a hangman’s noose and the wife of a Death Row inmate, protested the execution Friday of convicted killer Sean Patrick Flanagan as unnecessary and unjust.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.