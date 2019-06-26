Past Pages for June 26 – 28, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

At Lake Bigler, within the past few days, there have been frequent and heavy showers of rain. Here in the valley there has been only an occasional slight sprinkling.

130 years ago

Off for the Lake. — Oliver Roberts, the new proprietor of the Belleview, got his goods and chattels loaded on a big wagon late on Thursday night, and lit out with them for Lake Tahoe, going across the Lake early yesterday morning. Oliver says he will throw first-class grub into the guests of the Belleview or know for why.

100 years ago

Wholesale dying of hogs on the J.W. McClarren ranch in Moapa Valley last week caused the report that hog cholera was prevalent in the valley, and brought Dr. S. Lockett of the University of Nevada agricultural extension division down from Reno on a call from County Agent S.E. Merrill, to investigate. Instead of cholera, it was found more than fifty hogs had died within a week as a result of eating grasshoppers which are investing various parts of the valley this year. — Clark County Review.

70 years ago

A buzzer system is being installed in the Carson-Tahoe hospital this week which will permit patients to call a nurse by merely pressing a button.

50 years ago

National Selective Service Director Lewis B. Hershey will be in Carson City next Monday to meet with Gov. Paul Laxalt, State Selective Service Director Addison A. Millard, and the press.

30 years ago

One of Carson City’s best years ever at the Legislature got even better today when legislative leaders announced they will fund a $27 million Nevada Supreme Court building and a $20 million state library.

Thursday

150 years ago

A Discourse will be delivered this evening at 7 1/2 o’clock in Mr. Lawlor’s school house by Elder Thomas Millard of Latter-day Saints. All are respectfully invited to attend.

130 years ago

Ex-Gov. Blaisdel passed through Carson yesterday on his way to Aurora to visit his mines.

100 years ago

Though there was only a small number of people in attendance the meeting of the Greater Carson Club last night proved an interesting affair and several schemes of vital importance to town and county were launched.

70 years ago

A conscientious effort to establish a park in Carson City was launched last night. Members of a Citizen’s Park committee gathered in the lobby of the civic auditorium to discuss ways and means of creating such a badly needed recreational area in Nevada’s capital city.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Big Attendance at Air Show — Last weekend’s Wing Ding Air Show, sponsored by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, attracted hundreds who filled the bleachers and apron of the runway where they matched aerobatics, a number of air races, precision skydiving, model airplanes, and other events.

30 years ago

An Assembly panel has nearly finished repairs on a bill creating a Carson City airport authority to continue its flight to Gov. Bob Miller’s desk sometime this week.

Friday

150 years ago

The circus, last evening, was well attended, in fact the immense pavilion was filled with people. The vaulting, riding, etc, were fairly equal in some respects superior to previous exhibitions of the kind here.

130 years ago

Juvenile Circus. The youngsters of Carson have been rehearsing every day, for a month past, for their grand circus performance, which took place yesterday afternoon. The tent is pitched in Willie Wilson’s back yard, and has been the wonder and admiration of the small boy, — who is not one of the performers, — for more than a month. The performance consisted of trapeze business by ten boys, juggling, spring board and tumbling, horizontal bar treats, tricks of sagacity by trained dogs, vaulting over the high bar, cannon-ball juggling and many other tricks performed with all the vim and snap of professionals. The entertainment will be repeated from time to time so long as the supply of bags and bottles (entry fee) is forthcoming, or until one of the performers breaks his neck.

100 years ago

Governor Boyle has sent the following to the press of Nevada: With the approach of Independence Day comes the question of the desirability of the use of fireworks as part of the celebration. “I hope you will publish this appeal to the people to follow the war-time precedent by omitting fireworks from the program on July 4th.”

70 years ago

Official opening of the completely modernized Sprouse-Reitz store on Carson Street is scheduled for 10 a.m., tomorrow Manager Ralph Lofthouse and District Manager Wayne Seacrist announced.

50 years ago

Want to know something about your city-county government? Have questions about services? Beginning next week the Nevada Appeal will get you the answers. All you need to do is write your questions either in a letter or post card and mail them to “Ask City Hall.”

30 years ago

At times during the record-breaking Nevada Legislature, Majority Leader William Raggio has seemed like a one-man state Senate. No other jobs are tougher or more important. “You have to get things done,” Raggio said. “Somebody has to take control.”

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.