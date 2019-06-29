Past Pages for June 29 – July 2, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

Water to be turned off. Mr. Sweeney requests us to notice that the water in the pipes laid down by him will be turned off from half past nine o’clock tonight until five o’clock tomorrow morning. Some necessary regulation of the pipes requires this cessation.

130 years ago

The sprinkling cart met with another accident Sunday evening, and in consequence thereof the streets are very dusty. This is the second time in a week that the cart has broken an axle.

100 years ago

Miss Anne Martin is urging Governor Boyle to call an extra session of the legislature to ratify the national suffrage amendment and suggests a sufficient number of the legislators might be patriotic enough to pay their own expenses for a one-day session. Governor Boyle takes the stand, and it is a correct one, that the does not propose to put the taxpayers of the state to the expense of an extra session unless there is a more urgent need. — Reno Journal.

70 years ago

There’s nothing wrong with the supply of water furnished by the Carson Water company. That was the verdict this morning from the health department’s hygienic laboratory in Reno.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Wale of a Fish Tale. Eleven year old Tony French of Carson City holds a 17-inch brown trout and two rainbows caught at some secret — but obviously choice — spot along the Carson River. Tony’s father, Ken French, didn’t catch anything.

30 years ago

On a 4-3 vote Monday, a Senate committee endorsed a bill that would make it unlawful for the federal government to ship high level nuclear wastes to Nevada.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Sierra Seminary: Pupils at the school taught by Misses Clapp and Babock will undergo an examination of their studies. Anyone who chooses to attend will be delighted with what they see and hear. The exercise will close the present term of the school and then there will be a vacation of several weeks. Miss Clapp will visit the Eastern States during that intermission.

140 Years Ago

On a tramp: J.M. Hetrick, W.M. Lynch and F.B. Kennedy, all of the Mint, started out this morning on a long horseback jaunt. They will proceed to Musgrove canyon, Hot Springs, Truckee, and to Independence Lake and take with them a complete rude camping outfit, cooking utensils and all.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: If you want to have a good time on the Fourth of July and be close to home, go to Cook’s ranch on the river. Special invitations have not been issued, but anyone who wishes to have a jolly time had better be there.

120 Years Ago

Wanted: Men wanted on Truckee & Tahoe Railroad. Wages $2 per day.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater—‘More Dead Than Alive’ with Clint Walker, Vincent Price and Anne Frances.”

20 Years Ago

Parking allowed: Parallel parking will be allowed along Highway 50 East in front of Mills Park on the Fourth of July. Janice Ayres feared people would stay away from RSVP’s annual event because of a lack of parking.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Mark Twain is expected on this coast in about two weeks.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The 10-month-old child of Alfred Chartz died at Eureka. Poor Chartz’s cup of misery and unhappiness must be pretty full by this time.

Mr. Thomas Hill, of London, the champion velocipedist of the Pacific Coast, will be one of the features of the Fourth of July procession – astride an immense velocipede.

130 Years Ago

“Fire, fire, fire”: W.C. Dobson’s parrot sang out the startling cry and people rushed outdoors and discovered that the parrot knew what he was talking about. The residence of Mr. Yandle was in a blaze. The fire department was called out, and the wise bird was given a cracker. (Atlanta, Macon Telegraph).

120 Years Ago

A sad death: New bride Mrs. Elizabeth J. Houtman died at Mohawk, California. She contracted the measles while here and soon after the couple had reached their new home, death came and took the beloved bride away. (Journal)

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Coming down – Approximately 20 families at the Carson Indian Colony will be able to build new homes replacing ones they currently live in. This is the result of a $205,000 long term loan from the federal government.

20 Years Ago

Y2K: Carson City officials are prepared for millennial disasters. The city is prepared to maintain public safety, provide shelter, stop riots and provide emergency power as they emphasize that “preparedness prevents panic.” Y2K may cause only minor interruptions to our lives, but we’ll be prepared, according to City Manager John Berkich.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan.