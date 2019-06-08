Past Pages for June 8 – 11, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

Saturday

150 years ago

Ice Cream. — The Appeal printers gratefully acknowledge a donation of delicious ice cream from the Ice Cream Saloon kept by the Mrs. Haines and Lehigh on King Street — where, by the way, ice cream, strawberries and cade can be had during the heated term.

130 years ago

The Comstock miner’s will have a holiday to attend the Red Men’s picnic.

100 years ago

Members of the Masonic order from all over Nevada will gather at Reno next week to attend the grand lodge meeting of the several Masonic bodies. The first annual session of the Nevada grand commander will occur on Monday.

70 years ago

The third annual Boys’s State will be held on the campus of the University of Nevada June 12 to 19, Dr. J.E. Martie, Nevada department commander of the American Legion, announced today in Reno.

50 years ago

County Commissioners have been given 60 days to show cause why tow recreation sites should not be returned to the Federal Government because of lack of development. The two sites were Southside park and the rifle range.

30 years ago

As many as 400 mild shores and 200 deer have been wantonly killed in a remote area near Ely, a White Pine County deputy sheriff said today. Six Ely area residents are scheduled to testify on what they know about the killings Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Las Vegas.

Sunday

150 years ago

A delicious summer drink and a temperance one can be had at Doc. Munckton’s soda fountain, just erected and stocked with syrups of the most palatable sorts. Try him.

130 years ago

All the saloon men of the State are to organize into an association and intend to entirely withdraw from politics.

100 years ago

In the death of Micheal A. Amodei, which occurred at his home in this city yesterday, following a few days illness, Carson City has lost one of its most respected citizens and his immediate family a devoted husband and parent. He was a native of Piedmont, Italy and has been a Nevada resident for over 40 years employed by the V.&T. Railway for 25 years.

70 years ago

On Tuesday evening Erma Mosconi, grand chief of the Pythian Sisters, domain of Nevada, paid her official visit to Harmony temple No. 31, of Carson City.

50 years ago

Fred Dressler, prominent Carson Valley rancher and lifelong resident, was named “Man of the Year” during Carson Valley Days activities Saturday.

30 years ago

(Photo Caption) Eagle Valley Junior High School students upheld tradition Thursday with a last-day-of-school shaving cream fight. At left is Vince Spurlock, 16, getting packed with lather from Mike Tobey, both from Eagle Valley.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Josh Billings was asked, “How fast does sound travel?” And his idea is that it depends a good deal upon the noise you are talking about. “The sound of a dinner horn, for instance, travels half and hour in a second, while and invitatshun to git up in the morning I hev known to be 3 quarters uv an hour goin up 2 pairs of stairs, and then not hev strength left to be herd.”

130 years ago

Big teams loaded with provisions and mining supplies, daily leave Carson for Bodie, Sweetwater, Aurora, Mill Creek and Bridgeport.

100 years ago

The parole of “Bill” Davis, who was paroled last year, has been revoked and he will be returned for the Nevada institution as soon as he is released from the Riverside, California, jail where he is serving a sixty day sentence for bootlegging.

70 years ago

A combination birthday party and wienie roast was given for Danny Forbusch, six years old, on Sunday. The affair was held by his mother Mrs. Gloria Forbusch, at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Howard Morgan, 102 Henry Street.

50 years ago

For the second consecutive year the work of a Carson City artist has been selected to adorn the cover of Bell of Nevada’s area phone book. This year’s honor goes to Dean A. Millman, whose waiting was selected by a committee of judges from among 17 paintings of the Virginia and Truckee railroad.

30 years ago

The Bureau of Land Management said Thursday that the number of wild horses killed near Ely is much lower than earlier projections. Only 28 horses have been found dead in the hills east of Ely.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.