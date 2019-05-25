Past Pages for May 25-28, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

SATURDAY

140 Years Ago

A new custom: A certain class of women walking up to a bar in a saloon during the day or night and taking a cocktail like a “real man,” is becoming prevalent. They are not church members.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Water Works—The reservoir of this Company is supplied with water from Nevada Falling Springs, which flow from the Sierra Nevada. By analysis this water is shown to be perfectly free from all impurities. The mains of this company having been laid in all the principal streets of the city, the water rendered available to all within the city limits. Families, Hotels, Bars, Stables, etc., supplied on favorable terms. Carson Water Company, Offices next to Wells Fargo & Co’s.”

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Lake Theater, ‘Workmen’s Revenge’—The same little Charlie in his latest success —The Meanest Man in Town—Five other interesting films, everything new and clean, Admission 20 cents, children 10 cents. If you see it at ‘The Lake,’ it’s good.”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Carson and Virginia Railroad: Within a few days there will be not less than two thousand men working along the line of survey. The grading will be executed without delay – a large force of Chinese laborers being on their way here. Eight to ten miles of track will be laid down within the next 30 days. The site of the Carson depot has not been determined due to difficulty in securing a building lot.

140 Years Ago

Measles: Every day more children, and in some cases grown persons are being taken down with measles. Out of a roll of sixty-five children in one of our public schools, the average daily attendance for the past week has only been twenty-five. Some of the children have been kept at home through fear of taking the disease. (Sentinel)

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “The St. Charles Hotel, J. E. McDonald, Proprietor – On and after this date the St. Charles will be run at Popular Prices: Lodging 25 cents, Meals 25 cents, Board and lodging per day $1.00…”

110 Years Ago

Personals: Phil Mighels is expected here on a visit to his mother Mrs. Sam Davis.

Robbers blew the safe at the depot in Rhyolite.

Teddy says he is having the time of his life in Africa. (Teddy Roosevelt)

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Playing at Harrah’s at Tahoe—Jim Nabors, Ronnie Schell, Beverlee & the Sneakers. At the Stateline cabaret Louis Prima.”

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Paul Harris of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police Department, takes his horse through an obstacle course including firecrackers, flares and burning hay as part of a mounted posse training session. Twenty-three riders from Nevada law enforcement agencies were at Fuji Park to participate in training.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Good Bear Trap Story: Recently bears have been giving some alarm to people living on the road to the Geysers. Edward Hicklin built a heavy log trap and succeeded in catching – himself. He went into the trap to adjust the bait and sprung the trigger and the heavy door came down. No one was around and he was stuck in a log prison with only room to kneel down in. He found a piece of a wooden pin a knot-hole in the door. By lifting and straining he succeeded in getting himself out under the door to freedom. (Heraldsburg Flag)

140 Years Ago

Cherry Creek: United States Marshal Ash gives the information that Felix Donnelly, the last of the three stage robbers, will be tried in Carson. Two of the three have been convicted and are serving out their life sentence at Albany, New York. (Enterprise)

130 Years Ago

Going to the circus: Henry Van Sickle derived more solid joy in going to the circus than any man. He rigged up a hay wagon and invited all the small boys to ride with him. They started out at the Genoa Depot with six fine horses and the vehicle loaded to the ground with young “Americana.” Judging from the happy faces and jubilant spirits on their return, Van knows how to captivate the boys. (Genoa Courier)

110 Years Ago

Kissing: A young couple were arrested in New York for kissing each other when the window blinds were up. The court discharged the kissers.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Numbers game at the museum – Nevada State Museum staff members Jerry Gray and Byron L. Payne, replace the number 5 with number 1 on the coin press in the Mint Room. The reason: When the museum’s former curator of exhibits, Howard Hickson, was researching material for is forthcoming book on the old Carson City Mint, he discovered that this was the original coin press – the first and only press at the mint between 1870 and 1875. The number 5 reflects the number the press it was given after it was sent to the Philadelphia Mint.

20 Years Ago

Making a connection: The first city to get phone service was Virginia City where calls were handled with phone cranks and magneto boards. By mid-1970s the one-person switchboard wasn’t in demand in any more. The first line in Virginia City linked the Consolidated Virginia Mine office with the mine itself at the 1,500-foot level.

