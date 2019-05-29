Past Pages for May 29 – 31, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Courtesy Nevada State Museum

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Rocking chair velocipede: The new machine is a three-wheeled vehicle and weighs 106 pounds. The rocking chair in which the driver sits and propels the machine is placed between the forward and back wheels, and is connected with a rod to the crank in the axle of the hind wheels, giving it propelling power as the chair is rocked backward and forward by the occupant. The steering apparatus is attached to the forward wheel. It can be operated on any road at a speed of at least ten miles an hour—with no fatigue to the rider. (The Troy Times)

140 Years Ago

Race at the Lake: The newly built steamer, “Gov. Stanford” and the “Niagara” ran a race from Glenbrook to Tahoe City. The Stanford won by three minutes.

130 Years Ago

Disease: Black leg has made its appearance among the cattle in Elko Co. C. B. Leddick of Lamoille lost seven head by the dreaded disease.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Park Theatre—Oldest play house in Carson City. Regular moving pictures. New films and best machine in the city. Park Theatre, Capitol Park.

50 Years Ago

YMCA Summer Camp: The Carson City YMCA will hold two summer day camp sessions for youngsters six through eight. Activities planned include trips to Virginia City, Lake Tahoe, and Harvey’s Game Farm. Swimming instruction at a private pool, hiking in the surrounding area and recreational games, stories and craft projects are to be offered. Under the direction of Kirt Kinne–$31 per session…

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Ormsby House—Bob Cashell would like to say Thank You to everyone in Carson City with the Loudest—Brightest—Biggest Fireworks display on Sunday, May 30th. All our friends in Carson City are invited.”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City to the wife of Joseph Rosenstock, a son. In Empire City, on Tuesday, May 25, 1869 to the wife of John Richie, a daughter. In Empire City, on Tuesday, May 25, 1869 to the wife of George P. Randall, a son.

140 Years Ago

Police Court: Henry Whittaker, the kleptomaniac, was sentenced to imprisonment in the county jail for 150 days and a judgement against him for $62.50.

A (Chinese man) was convicted of selling whisky to Indians and fined $50. In default of payment, he goes to jail for 25 days.

130 Years Ago

Too much pitch: The Episcopal Church has been treated to a new fence and new sidewalk. M. M. Hyde of the V & T Shops superintended the job.

Las Sunday the congregation found it was no easy matter to go up the walk, as the pitch in the new pine boards exuded through the pores of the wood, causing the feet of the worshipers to stick to the walk.

The Rev. Sanford told Mr. Hyde that the walk had too much pitch and so Mr. Hyde instructed a man to go up and fix the walk so it would be near a level. He supposed the word “pitch” meant “slant.” When he discovered the real state of affairs thy tore the whole walk up and a new one is being placed with better lumber.

110 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Club election: Mrs. Nellie V. Davis, president of the Federated Clubs, was elected president of the Leisure Hour Club, the second time the lady has held that honor. Ed. Vanderlieth, vice president; Miss Stella Colcord, recording secretary; Miss Stone, corresponding secretary; Mr. McCreery, treasurer; Mrs. Cahlan member at large and Judge Talbot, trustee to succeed himself. Suggestions were made to the program committee, and travels will be continued with lessons from life in continental Europe.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: To the victors go the spoils—Elma Mustanich’s sixth grade class at Fremont School was treated by members of Warren Engine Co. No. 1 to a picnic at Bowers Mansion for being the outstanding sixth grade class in the junior fire prevention program.

20 Years Ago

Memorial Day: Soldiers and civilians will remember fallen warriors at services at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City, featuring two Cub Scouts from Dayton reciting the Gettysburg address and a Persian Gulf war veteran remembering those who died in combat. Carson City Supervisor Kay Bennett will speak as will cemetery historian Cindy Sutherland. The salute will be fired by the Nevada Air National Guard’s honor guard.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater, proprietor, John Piper. For two nights only. HARTZ, The Great Illusionist. Having concluded a season of two months in San Francisco, during which his entertainments were witnessed by upwards of fifty thousand persons, will appear as above in his startling performances…”

140 Years Ago

Dead: Henry R. Mighels, editor and proprietor of the Morning Appeal, died at his residence. Mr. Mighels was born in Maine, November 3, 1830, received an academic education and moved with his parents to Ohio in 1847. He studied medicine for a year with his father, and acquired some knowledge of painting in oils for which he had much talent. In 1860 the Marysville Appeal was established, and he was its first editor. In April of 1865 he came to Carson to edit the Appeal and after a few months became a part owner and finally its sole proprietor. In August 20, 1866 he married Miss Verrill and born to them were four children.

“You did not go

Like the quarry slave at night

Scourged to his dungeon, but—

Like one who wraps the drapery of his couch

About him, and lies down to pleasant dreams.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Capitol Commissioners are thinking of seeding the walks around the building with grass for the accommodation of sore and big-footed people.

Sam Jones passed up the road yesterday. He was in good health, and his cranium all right.

110 Years Ago

Beautiful sight: The falls in Franktown Creek were never more beautiful than they are now. A large flow of water and the vegetation combine to make them a sight well worth a trip up the mile of rough canyon.

50 Years Ago

Silver dollar sale: The Treasury Department is selling off a stack five miles high of old silver dollars’ worth $100 or more. The Treasury’s immediate goal is getting rid of 2.8 million minted between 1878 and 1891 in Carson City and never circulated—they don’t come cheap. The government profit could range up to $75 million. The 1879 Carson City dollars on the market are priced at $185 a piece. The plan is subject to Congressional approval. Congress must appropriate $2 million to cover the cost of handling the expected flood of orders to purchasers…

20 Years Ago

Six Flags Marine World trip. 118 pupils who planned a trip on May 21 were disappointed when the company supplying the coaches, Frontier Tours, had to cancel at the last minute due to computer issues. “There is not a lot we can say except that we’re sorry and we’ll try and make it up to everyone,” said Dave Lippincott, Frontier Travel. The trip will be rescheduled.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.