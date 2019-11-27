Past Pages for November 27 to November 29, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Roll of Honor: The names of the following pupils appear upon the Roll of Honor for the month of November, 1869: Edward Watkins, Nellie Welch, Annie Martin… The following scholars deserve a special notice on account of unexceptional deportment during the month: Edward Watkins, Nellie Welch, Mary Collins, Emma Gregg, Ada Pixley.

140 Years Ago

The Pneumonia boom: Following is a portion of the pneumonia boom to which the Bodie Free Press objects–So cold in Bodie that a corpse got up in that burm the other day and protesting against the long funeral service, ask for burial. Next! (Footlight)

In Bodie people go to bed at night alive and well, and get up dead and stiff in the morning. (Reno Gazette)

A man just in from Bodie states that there were fifteen deaths from pneumonia there in one day. (Enterprise)

The line of wagons which passed through Carson yesterday was not Cooper & Bailey’s circus at all, as at first supposed, but a consignment of coffins for Pneumoniaville. (Carson Appeal)

130 Years Ago

Billy Brooks: The old Sacramento typo was in the city. He was full as a tick inside of an hour after reaching this city, and when he came into the Appeal office, his breath knocked down four lengths of stove pipe. Brooks is bound for the Comstock.

100 Years Ago

C.H.S. Jazz (high school news): The Mumps—The first high school student who was forced to play hostess to the unwelcome visitor was Clare Dickson who is attempting to recover. Mumps is now stopping at the home of Erma Eason.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater, now showing ‘Ice Station Zebra’ with Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine, Patrick McGoohan and Jim Brown. ‘Adventure at the top of the world…”

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Ormsby House Hotel/Casino, Join the new Cubix team that’s dedicated to making ‘The Grand Old Lady of Carson City,’ the place to be in Carson City. Now accepting applications for Gaming, Food & Service, Accounting, Maintenance, excellent pay, good benefits, incentive programs, Ormsby House Hotel & Casino, 600 S. Carson Street, Carson City, NV, Drug Screening Mandatory.”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Thief: A man stole two pairs of blankets and a saddle from a wagon. The wagon was moved to another part of town and the thief made his appearance at the same wagon, offering for sale a portion of the very goods he had purloined from the night before. The owners captured the individual and made him hunt up the rest of the stolen property. He returned the property and was let off, thereby depriving Judge Mayhugh of passing sentence upon him. (Elko Independent)

140 Years Ago

Starting the Mill: The Como Mill started up at Como. There was a jolly crowd of Carson capitalists present to witness the first revolutions of the machinery. The mill was profusely decorated with flags. A banquet was spread and jollification had. The capacity of the engine is 35 horse power with three wheel pans and a settler. There are five stamps with power for fifteen.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Copper is now thirteen cents a pound. It now looks as if Thanksgiving would be a very pleasant day. If you don’t get your turkey pretty soon, it will be too late. Turkeys will be scarce and high this week.

100 Years Ago

Thanksgiving.

A poem by John Kendrick Bangs:

I’m thankful to live in a land that is free,

With chances for all men whoever they be,

To labor in fields of their own for the spoil

That comes to the hand that is willing to toil;

To stand without fear, without favor or grace,

From masters enthroned in inherited place…

Past, present, or future, what’re may befall,

I’ve thanks in my heart for the blessings of all!

50 Years Ago

Moon, dust bowl? A grey blanket of powder exists so pervasive that even a geologist would have trouble telling one thing from another, according to astronauts from the Apollo 12.

20 Years Ago

Fernley man donates kidney: Steve and Duffy Gillespie of Fernley are celebrating an anniversary. Friday marked one year since Steve donated a kidney to Duffy. The transplant raised her quality of life significantly. Spouse to spouse kidney transplants are a reality only in the 1990’s.

Friday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: We are glad to note that Mr. O.P. Willis is again out of doors. He looks as if diphtheria was not his strongest suit.

Mr. J. W. Walton who was so severely injured by a fall from his horse, between here and Virginia, is reported by his attendants to be much improved.

140 Years Ago

A call to Irishmen: A meeting has been called at Virginia by a large number of citizens of Irish birth and descendants at the Miners’ Union Hall for expressing sympathy and extending aid to the people of Ireland in their present trouble and distress. A famine of both fuel and food threatens the old country.

130 Years Ago

A miner’s secret: An old miner near Dayton revealed to a couple of attendants the whereabouts of three gold bullion bricks which had been buried in 1862. He did not say how he came by the information, but stated that they were buried in the cellar of an old ruined hotel near Devil’s Gate in Silver City. People who try to acquire wealth by following death-bed revelations of old miners, seldom strike anything.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Leisure Hour Hall, Friday evening. ‘Some Chorus,’ Introducing ‘Madame Spaghetti,’ ‘We’ll take you to Hawaii,’ ‘Sally and Johnnie,’ ‘just from Orpheum,’ ‘She Dances like a fairy,’ ‘Jazzberry Jam’ (by a few gentlemen) and ‘The Finish.’ 8:15 p.m. sharp, Admission, 25 cents.”

50 Years Ago

Talking to friends in Vietnam: Nevada Bell advised local ­­residents that if they wish to talk to friends and relatives in Vietnam to plan ahead. Jim Richards, manager, said more than 42,000 calls were completed between the U.S. and Vietnam last year—most made from Vietnam.

20 Years Ago

Carson City Library: Sally Edwards says the library is a victim of its own success. “There’s not enough room here,” she said. “There’s not one wall in the public area that doesn’t have shelving on it…”. A property tax initiative that would have added $440,000 a year to the library coffers was defeated in 1998 by 348 votes. The new Carson City Library Board of Trustees decided to start planning for another ballot.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.