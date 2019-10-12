Past Pages for October 12 to 15, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

The return game of base ball between the Silver Star and Virginia Clubs — The Carson Boys Victorious! We received a dispatch yesterday afternoon from Theodore Hale, who went up to Virginia to witness the match game of ball, as follows: “Carson Club victorious. Fifty four to seventeen.” Just as we predicted. How about that “rarified air,” Bro. Lynch?

130 years ago

The Pavilion. A large and very credible exhibit. The Appeal reporter visited the pavilion yesterday and took note of the following exhibits: On the left as the front door on entering, is a home made lounge made by McAulister and Bird of this city. A little further on is Geo. Kitzmeyer’s furniture exhibit, which is the best ever seen at the Pavilion.

100 years ago

The Carson Water case, before the Public Service Commission on an application to increase its rates is being considered by the board.

70 years ago

A man was ordered to leave town Saturday night after he was arrested on charges of being drunk and disorderly. He evidently found a local bar displeasing for he proceeded to break the glass in the front door.

50 years ago

A semblance of calm returned to Las Vegas casino center’s dominantly black west side early today after three nights of widespread violence. Two of three national guard units sent to the area were back to armories today.

30 years ago

The second off-beat candidate in a week has announced he will run for governor in 1990. “Rhinestone Cowboy, a 60-year-old Marine veteran who moves around in a wheelchair, said he will file as a democrat against Gov. Bob Miller.

Sunday

150 years ago

Thanks. We are much obliged to Doc Sharp for a box of fish of his catching. We will offer our thanks more elaborately after breakfast.

130 years ago

Yesterday’s entertainment at the Fair grounds led off with the Ladies’ tournament. The riding was all very good and elicited praise from all sides. Miss Belknap won first prize, Miss Doyle second and Miss Wasson, third. Miss Nettie Winters took first prize for the General Tournament and her sister Nerva won the quarter mile dash.

100 years ago

The Bell telephone long distance line is expected to be in operation from Tonopah by the first of November.

70 years ago

The Reno real estate board today asked the Reno City Council to consider the lifting of all remaining rent controls in the area. The board told the council a survey it has made of the city showed that ample vacancies meet the demand for existing rent seekers.

50 years ago

The bodies of two persons, burned beyond recognition, were brought down from Snow Valley by jeep yesterday. The couple believed to have been a man and a woman died on a mountainside where their small airplane crashed and burned.

30 years ago

A female physician was taken hostage today at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, but she reportedly had not been harmed by noon.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The funeral service of Mr. Parkinson will take place at 11 o’clock this forenoon at the Methodist Church. Arrangements have been made between the the three Protestant clergymen of the place, Mr. Allen of the Episcopal, Mr. Hammond of the Methodist and Mr. Frazer of the Presbyterian Church for a joint service or series of services.

130 years ago

On Sunday the meeting between the ranchers and milkmen was held at Genoa. The object of the meeting was to see if some amicable settlement could be made between the mills and the ranchers respecting the water question. The result was the. Milkmen will no begin suit against about one hundred ranchers on the Carson river, and the legal battle will be fought to the bigger end.

100 years ago

Shortly after noon today a distressing mishap happened to “Billy” Beals, well known to everyone in Carson, when a shotgun in the hands of Hi Downs, railroad keeper at Lakeview, was accidentally discharged and the contents entering the calf of Beal’s leg. The leg is thought to have to be amputated.

70 years ago

Several air force officials met with Gov. Vail Pittman in a semi-secret meeting here today for the purpose of obtaining information and data relative to the construction of an air force development center. But location of the center was not divulged.

50 years ago

An aviation rental agency said today an assistant professor at the University of Nevada-Reno, James P. Swinney, 32, rented the light plane that crashed and burned Friday night near Carson City killing the two occupants.

30 years ago

A woman doctor held hostage Friday a the Northern Nevada Correctional Center was freed at 8 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies stormed into a prison office and killed the inmate, officials said.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.