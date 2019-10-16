Past Pages for October 16 to October 18, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

The Railway. — We took a ride yesterday on the cars from Carson through Empire to the Brunswick mill — nearly. The distance is somewhat over six miles. The work of laying the track is progressing very rapidly, nearly or quite a mile a day.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Alf Doten was in the city yesterday. Abe Cohn’s clothing exhibit took the first prize at the District Fair. Drager and Olsen, the Lowell murderers will be hanged today at Placerville.

100 years ago

Following the amputation of the lower part of the left leg late yesterday afternoon, the condition of William Beals at noon today was reported favorable, although the patient is naturally weak. The accident occurred while hunting near Marlette Lake.

70 years ago

Attorney Jack Ross today asked the justice court to dismiss the state’s charge against the Virginia and Truckee Railway of negligently setting the big Lakeview fire late last month.

50 years ago

The Carson City Elks Lodge annual 1864 costume ball will be Oct. 25 at the civic auditorium. The ball will open the Nevada Day Celebration. Music will be provided by the Cliff Jackson dance band. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

30 years ago

A funeral for William E. Dial, 88, a resident of Carson City for the past 52 years, was held recently. Dial served as a past Carson City county commissioner and as a state senator for two terms. He served on the very first Nevada Day Committee.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Latter-day Saints will have preaching this evening, at 7 o’clock in Mr. Lawlor’s school house.

130 years ago

The Phonograph. Edison’s Perfected Phonograph is on exhibit at the Appeal editorial offices. A large number of people have called to hear the instrument under the idea that the writer brought it to Carson to amuse his friends.

100 years ago

There was being exhibited in this city yesterday a couple of small bottles of high grade petroleum, gathered from Nevada Coal and Oil Co., from shale on 3,000 acres in Coal valley, Mineral county, thirty miles south of Yerington.

70 years ago

Mrs. Arnold Settlemeyer, pioneer resident of Carson Valley, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Fred Fricke, early today. She was 84 years old.

50 years ago

Homage was paid last night to Warren Engine Co. No. 1, Carson City’s pioneer fire-fighting organization, as “one of the best in the west.” The accolade was given by Charles Marriage, president of Carson-Tahoe Independent Insurance agents who honored the firemen as part of local fire prevention activities.

30 years ago

A woman physician held hostage for 10 hours on Friday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center was back on the job Saturday and had no qualms about returning to the prison, an official said today.

Friday

150 years ago

There are now thirty-six convicts confined in the Nevada State Prison — two of whom are Federal prisoners. An invoice of State prisoners is looked for from the “Great East” soon, as the jails of Elko, White Pine and Lander county are full of U.P. fellows who are seeking distinction by being passed to the more sublime position of a State convict.

130 years ago

Frank McCullough came up from Truckee yesterday morning with Jessie Grant the escaped convict. He was captured by the constable at Truckee on a description sent by McCollough. Grant is the champion escaper of the prison and will not be placed where he will have to further chances at that sort of pastime.

100 years ago

The Lincoln Highway has built several “seedling” miles of concrete road. A mile in some prominent place that advertises and demonstrates what a good road or highway really is.

70 years ago

A San Francisco bartender who attributed his downfall to neglected religious duties, was executed at dawn today in the gas chamber of the Nevada state prison. Lethal flumes claimed the life of Eugene Leo Gambetta, 46, eight minutes after the gas struck his face.

50 years ago

Carson High School students will conduct an open discussion on the war in Vietnam this afternoon from 2:45 to 5 p.m. in the band room or the multi-purpose room of the high school.

30 years ago

A federal court has delayed implementation of a 15 percent auto insurance rate rollback for Nevada drivers until next year.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.