Past Pages for October 19 to October 22, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

To the Public of Carson: The undersigned have been contemplating, for some time past, the feasibility of introducing a Dancing School in Carson, and have received such encouragement from many young ladies and gentlemen the they have decided to open a school. Dances to be introduced include The German, Prince Imperial, Horse Guards and Caledonians, also some fancy dances.

130 years ago

Yesterday afternoon, Hi Wong, a leading man from China of Carson came up into the Appeal office and laying down a quarter of a dollar asked for a chance at the phonograph. When he finally heard the voice speaking from the depths of the machine, a look of wonder spread over his continence that gave it nearly a square foot more of surface.

100 years ago

There has not been a positive case of rabies in Nevada for three months the coyotes that infested the state by the thousands three years ago, when the rabies epidemic was at its height, are disappearing rapidly.

70 years ago

The 1949 fire season, considered a ‘rough’ one in the Carson district of the Toiyabe national forest, is now considered over. Carson City residents got the second taste of wintry weather today. Big wet snow flakes began falling about 5:15 this morning with the snow melting as it hit the ground.

50 years ago

Local Democrats voted overwhelmingly last night to lower the state voting age to 18 and to adopt a state presidential primary.

30 years ago

Anxiety, frustration and in many cases relief were expressed this morning by Carson City residents who have families and loved ones in an earthquake that battered areas of California.

Sunday

150 years ago

The County Boundary Dispute — It will be remembered that the State Legislature of last winter ordered a survey made of the county lines of Washoe and Lyon Counties. Such survey has been made but it does not correspond with the ideas of the Washoe people, hence the Central Pacific Railroad town of Wadsworth belongs to Washoe or Lyon? By consent the case has been sent to the district for trial with Judge Berry of Humboldt presiding.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Carson has the best brass band in the state. Football is the craze at the public school. People don’t realize how valuable the electric lights are until they go out.

100 years ago

Shantung Party. A new party, known as the Shantung party is being formed. The head Shantungites are Johnson, Borah and other smaller fry. Those disruptionists got an awful drubbing in the Senate yesterday, when their pet amendments to the peace treaty were heartily defeated.

70 years ago

Five heavily armed youths were captured in Ely late yesterday and were held by deputies on suspicion of being escapees from Whittier reform school in California. The five were apprehended when Deputy Sheriff D.H. Anderson fired a shot into their car during a spectacular pursuit over desert roads.

50 years ago

A sit-down strike of all 337 inmates at the maximum security prison here Friday was halted by guards who fired tear gas and escorted the prisoners back to their cells in groups of three. The prisoners were protesting prison conditions.

30 years ago

Spurred by Tuesday’s earthquake catastrophe in California, Nevada Department of Transportation Director Garth Dull has called a quick meeting today with state bridge and structural engineers to review highway bridges in Nevada.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The Overland wires being out of kilter and the Gold Hill News of last evening not containing any late dispatches we are unable to present our readers with anything startling in the news department of our paper this morning.

130 years ago

The Eureka Sentinel says that young Jim Fair is going to be the next U.S. senator, the old man being willing to spend a million, etc., to get him in. Rats.

100 years ago

Plans for the extension by the post office department of aerial mail service now in operation between New York and Washington, etc., are now to include a transcontinental route from New York to San Francisco. Chicago, Omaha, Salt Lake, Carson City and San Francisco will be served. An emergency stop will be in Battle Mountain.

70 years ago

The Appeal reporter did not have to go far this morning to cover Carson City’s latest fire. The alarm was turned in shortly before noon when a small fire broke out in a garbage can in the Capital City Laundry right across the street. Warren Engine firemen reported no damage.

50 years ago

Three Carson City teenagers were booked in Carson City Jail Friday night on charges of drinking alcoholic beverages at the teen dance at the Civic Auditorium.

30 years ago

A grass roots uprising in Lyon County has taken the form of organized citizen action to circulate a petition to call a grand jury, Mound House residents were told at their monthly town board meeting last night.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.