Past Pages for October 2 to October 4, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

Railroad Work. The Enterprise says that the trestle work across Crown Point Ravine was been finished, all but the painting.

130 years ago

Sunday was a fine day for a ball game between the Comstockers and the Amateurs. The Amateurs were all at the depot when the down train from Virginia arrived, but the Comstockers were not on board, and Carson thought they might have backed down. The Comstockers were here Sunday, however.

100 years ago

Kings Canyon Road Open. A story in the Reno Gazette last evening inferred that all roads leading to Lake Tahoe were closed as a result of the late storm. This may be true for Truckee, but no truth for Kings Canyon Road, nor the road from from the lake to Placerville. Some snow has fallen, but not enough to impede travel.

70 years ago

The narrow strip of land along Lake Tahoe between U.S. Highway 50 and the lake shore from the south side state line to the Snyder road in Glenbrook will be closed for deer hunting this year, according to an announcement of the Douglas County game management board.

50 years ago

The 1969 season at Tahoe-Carson Speedway came to a close yesterday with the 5th annual running of the Silver State Classic. Joe Rushton of Hughson, Calif. took the modified crown while Reno’s Bill Leoppard finished first in the early/late stock division.

30 years ago

Nearly $4,000 was raised at Dayton’s first “Dayton Valley Day” held Sept. 23. Proceeds will go to the towns’ artist in residence program and to the library.

Thursday

150 years ago

Change of Time. — A change of time to suit the new Pacific Railroad time table is announced by Mr. L. H. Dyer in our issue of this morning. Attention is corrected to the same.

130 years ago

Notice. — Owning to the scarcity of water the patrons of the Carson Water Company are hereby notified that irrigation will be permitted on Tuesdays and Saturdays only. The necessity for this order is imperative, and the cheerful compliance on the part of consumers will save unnecessary trouble. Henry Daugherty, Superintendent.

100 years ago

At an early hour this morning the body of Mrs. Mary Foged, wife of Peter Foged, a well-known rancher living on the prison road east of town, was found drowned in a water trough on the premises. An inquest was held this morning, with no verdict rendered as of yet.

70 years ago

Gov. Vail Pittman of Nevada was guest of honor today at “Nevada Day” ceremonies held a the Sierra Ordinance Depot in Herlong, Ca. The governor, accompanied by Mrs. Pittman and Brig. Gen. James A. May, commander of the Nevada National Guard, were conducted on an inspection tour of the ordinance depot.

50 years ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt, saying he yearns for private life, announced today he will retire to private life at the end of his term next year. Laxalt Rea from a handwritten letter to President Nixon, informing the President of his decision not to run against Democratic Sen. Howard Cannon in 1970 and not t seek re-election as Governor.

30 years ago

Carson City subscribers to either or both the Disney and Showtime pay television stations may return their cable converter boxes after this week, officials of TCI Cablevision announced today. It is no longer necessary to receive these channels through converter boxes.

Friday

150 years ago

Failed to Connect Again. — The Gold Hill News did not reach us last evening. Bro. Lynch, if you don’t attend to business better we shall have to read you the riot act.

130 years ago

A bicycle track is being talked of to be laid out at the race track around the baseball diamond.

100 years ago

Tonopah awoke today to a realization of the end of the strike and the beginning of work at the mines and mills when the mine sirens united in a chorus of shrieks at 7 o’clock this morning. The announcement was accepted as the beginning of the end of a long drawn out struggle.

70 years ago

Robert William Boyd, 24, who escaped from the state prison farm July 19, 1949, was picked up yesterday by police in Dayton, Ohio, Warden Richard Sheehy announced today. Boyd’s escape was peculiar because no clues were left to which to work on.

50 years ago

Speed may be the most important thing a high school football team can have, and Carson High football coach Cleo Pulsipher is worried that the Hug Hawks may have a lot more of it than the Senators.

30 years ago

Several hundred people attended the first major fundraiser sponsored by the proponents of the Carson City Children’s Museum Saturday night at the Governor’s Mansion. About 15 exhibits from other museums were on display.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.