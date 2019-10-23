Past Pages for October 23 to October 25, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

The Sutro Tunnel Barbecue came off as per program on Tuesday. Mr. Sutro struck the first pick into the face of the tunnel and Dan DeQuille put in the next one. It rained during the ceremony; but the good omen of a rainbow appeared just after. The barbecue was a failure, with the roasting process being clumsily done.

130 years ago

The Rain. There was a good wholesome rain on Sunday that began in the afternoon and continued at intervals all night. It was welcomed by everyone as it laid the dust, cleared the air and raised the Carson River.

100 years ago

A heavy wind blew all night and played havoc with a number of awnings on main street. In the outlying blocks many sheds and outbuildings were toppled over. What was left of the front of the old building just south of the county court house blew down this morning. Fortunately, no one was passing the place at the time.

70 years ago

Annual election of district advisers for the Virginia City grazing district will be held in room 107 of the post office building here November 1, A.L. Rohwer, range manager, announced today. The advisory board is made up of local stockmen using federal range in the district.

50 years ago

A sit-down strike by the 337 inmates at the Nevada state prison maximum security unit continued into a third day today. A group described as “older, more stable inmates” volunteered to fix breakfast for the men who haven’t had a regular meal in three days.

30 years ago

The Board of Supervisors hopes to improve the level of service from the city’s Fire Department by hiring six new firefighters, the board decided Thursday.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Washoe and Lyon County boundary case is still left undecided. The jury, as we understand it, stood eight for Lyon and four for Washoe — that is to say, Lyon came within one of winning the prize. This statement was current as of yesterday.

130 years ago

Will Adams has resigned as Assistant Assayer of the Mint and will take charge of the Republic Gold mine in Mexico as superintendent. He left on last evening’s train.

100 years ago

Practically all unalloyed land on the Pyramid and Western Shosone Indian reservations will be open to exploration and lease for mining purposes after 12 o’clock on November 1, 1919 under a proclamation by the secretary of the interior.

70 years ago

No date for hearing has been set yet on the Virginia and Truckee Railway’s motion to dismiss a charge of negligence setting a fire as filed by Arnold Hanson, Carson district ranger

50 years ago

Discussion with representatives of the board of trustees of the Methodist Church has indicted the possible use of the old school building on the corner of King and Division streets by various youth and civic organizations.

30 years ago

District Attorney Noel Waters was expected to decide by Monday whether he would order a coroner’s inquest in the shooting death of a Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate October 13 after the inmate took a prison physician hostage at knife-point.

Friday

150 years ago

The Progress of Our Railroad. — There have been twelve miles of track laid on the V.&T. R.R., including the two miles from Carson street up to the end of the tie and wood slice. This is about half the length of the entire road. Superintendent Yerington expects to lay, tomorrow, one mile and a half of track. This will take the work some distance beyond the Mound House.

130 years ago

D. L. Bliss’ family have returned from their Summer home at the Lake.

100 years ago

Governor Boyle today announced that he had instructed Robert F. Cole, state labor commissioner, to notify all heads of trades unions in Nevada that a labor conference would be held in this city in a very short time. The get together may establish harmony between contending forces.

70 years ago

Bernita Shaw was elected chief gray back at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Co-Carette Cootiette club at the Heroes Memorial hall.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) The Virginia City Post Office was dedicated Saturday. Members of the color guard for the Headquarters Troop of the Nevada Army National Guard raised the flag for the ceremony

30 years ago

In November 1851, six men built the first building, a log cabin, in Carson City at the corner of West Fifth and Thompson streets. The Carson City Historic Commission on Wednesday will hold a ceremony dedicating the site.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.