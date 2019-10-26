Past Pages for October 26 to 29, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

The Railroad was engaged all day Sunday in getting ready the ties for laying Yerington’s promised mile and half track yesterday. It is getting to be quite the fashion for our people to spend the holidays in riding over the new track.

130 years ago

Ducks and geese are commencing to appear at Washoe Lake in large numbers. The late rains have moistened the tule grounds and the birds have gathered to feast on the young shoots.

100 years ago

All members of the Greater Carson club are urged to be present this evening at the regular meeting to be held in the county court rooms, commencing at 8. The committee will consider the consolidation of the Sagebrush and Greater Carson. Clubs.

70 years ago

Sheriff James A. Farrell said in Minden today that a special 24-hour armed guard had been posted at the Douglas county jail because of the possibility that escaped prisoner Jack Tatum might try to free his 47-year-old father Sam Tatum. Both Jack and Sam had escaped from the same jail last August after being arrested on charges of burglarizing homes of wealthy residents in Tahoe.

50 years ago

Nearly all 337 inmates of the state’s maximum security prison here are in their fourth day without meals today in a standoff with the warden over prison conditions.

30 years ago

Carson City may have to pay close to $500,000 to the federal government if the city is unable or unwilling to reconstruct parts of Arrowhead Drive so it can serve as a major truck route.

Sunday

150 years ago

Progress the Railroad. Locomotive No. 4 (Virginia) arrived at Virginia City this forenoon in good order. No. 5 (Carson) is being brought on wagons and will, with No. 4, be put up at the car shop at Virginia City. No. 3 (Storey) is going by wagon to Carson City, and will be put up there.

130 years ago

Morris Gad, the first baseman, has the Appeal’s thanks for a box of fine Havana cigars.

100 years ago

Sergeant L. Murray, formerly of Ely, returned to the district this week after an absence of nearly five years. The story of Sergeant Murray’s experiences during the time since he left Ely in August, 1914, to join the famous regiment officially known as the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, is a record of excitement, privation, suffering and hair-raising escapes (continued).

70 years ago

Nevadans who wish to see what the home of the state’s chief executive looks like will have an opportunity to do so on the afternoon of Nevada Day. Governor and Mrs. Vail Pittman are opening the governor’s mansion for inspection between the hours of three and four.

50 years ago

A new inmate council will be elected and hearings start Monday for 33 men singled out as instigators during this weeks strike at Nevada State Prison. Demands include better recreation and rehabilitation programs, improved food and a new dentist.

30 years ago

The state attorney generals office said Wednesday the Common Cause petition being circulated to overturn the 300 percent legislative pension increase “appears to be valid.”

Tuesday

150 years ago

Temperance Lectures. — Dr. Haswell of Sacramento, will lecture on Temperance at the Methodist Church, on next Friday and Sunday evenings. A public installation of the officers of the Carson Lodge of Good Templars will take place on Monday evening.

130 years ago

Up to late hours last evening, duck hunters were preparing to go to Washoe Lake. The Lake has risen several feet, and if it storms today, some Carson families will eat ducks for a week to come.

100 years ago

Sergeant Murray (from Sunday) was employed by M.T. Collins, the hardware man, and returns to Ely with the idea of going out on Mr. Collins’ ranch, where he will try to regain his health shattered by wounds and experience in German prison camps (continued Wednesday).

70 years ago

Alpine County Coroner George Coyan said today a sheriff’s posse is searching the rugged and desolate Alpine lake country in the high Sierras for the hideout of Frank Niccoli, a lieutenant of Los Angeles Mobster Mickey Cohen who has bene missing since September 1.

50 years ago

The grand jury report on the Carson Industrial General Improvement District will be published in the Nevada Appeal Wednesday as a legal notice after action today by the Board of Supervisors.

30 years ago

Rep. Barbara Vucanovich, R-Nev., said Wednesday that one of her primary goals as governor would be to protect the interests of rural Nevada from political domination of the state by populous Clark County.

