Past Pages for October 30 to November 1, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

Crazy. — Eugene Lefever (a French man confined in the Nevada Penitentiary for the Crome of manslaughter) has been declared insane. A commission of doctors consisting of Messrs. Thompson, Tjader and Munckton have given official opinion that he is Non Compos Mentis. His insanity partakes of a murderous character, ands only idea seems to be, to take a bucket or two of blood from some old man to slack his thirst. He has made two attempts on the warden and his officers, but failed. Steps have been made to take him to Stockton. Crazy convicts are not good things to have in the Nevada State Prison.

130 years ago

Theo. Winters is mentioned as a Democratic Gubernatorial candidate.

100 years ago

Sergeant Murray (continued from Tuesday) received several medals during his long service, among them the Croix de Guerre. This he received for an exploit in which he quite by accident fell into a shell hole in which seventeen Germans where concealed, and bluffed the whole bunch into surrendering by the display of a “dead” bomb, in which he threatened to blow up the whole outfit (continued Thursday).

70 years ago

The smallest capital in the nation celebrates each year at the end of October, an event recorded through the longest telegraph message ever sent across the United States at an astronomical cost of $6,000. The state was admitted in such haste by President Lincoln, who needed Nevada’s congressional votes to turn the tide in the Civil War, that the entire constitution was telegraphed to Washington. In spite of its 85 years as a state, Nevada still boasts a square mile per man.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Mr. and Mrs. Bud Miller attended the 1864 Nevada Day Costume Ball in authentic costumes of the past. Miller, president of Warren Engine Co., No. 1, took a prize for his old fashioned-fire fighting-uniform.

30 years ago

The Nevada Department of Transportation has agreed to use an expensive de-icing chemical on an experimental basis in the Lake Tahoe Basin in place of salt, which apparently has caused the death of roadside pine trees.

Thursday

150 years ago

A Fight. — It has been a long time since we witnessed one, and this one that came under our observation did much to relieve the monotony of business life. A hostler came in to a hotel “pretty full” and designated the manner in which the hotel should be run. The party in charge did not see it in that light and asked the young man to “take a walk.” The invitation was not taken promptly and the aforesaid party sent him a right hander followed by a left which resulted in more blood than could be gathered in a milk pail. Moral—don’t fool with a base ball player.

130 years ago

An editor who can find no better employment for his massive brain than hunting up typographical errors and substantive displacements in the columns of his exchanges, makes a mistake in not abandoning the journalistic Faber for the pedagogic birch at a cross-roads school house. — Times-Review.

100 years ago

Sergeant Murray (continued from Wednesday) A Russian decoration was bestowed upon him for his rescue of four Russians and two French officers who were caught in a trench caught under the earth caused by the explosion of a big shell, and would have suffocated had it not been for the work of Sergeant Murray and his companions.

70 years ago

One of the outstanding features of Monday’s celebration will be the Nevada Day Parade which will have so many bands, floats, marching units and other entries that it will take about two hours to pass a given point.

50 years ago

A contract has been signed for the purchase of 777 acres of land east of Carson City in Brunswick Canyon. If plans by new owners develop as now visualized, mining activity in the region — booming 109 years ago, may be revived.

30 years ago

The Carson City School District’s Master Plan Committee favors a new system of organizing grades in the district’s school buildings.

Friday

150 years ago

Mr. Yerington, Superintendent of the V.&T. R. kR. Gives notice through our columns this morning that he cannot permit people to rice upon the construction trains in the future. The reasons for this are obvious. Men and boys crowd the tender and the platform cars greatly at the risk of their lives when the trains are in motion.

130 years ago

“Lemon Parties,” the Eastern craze, are being introduced on the Comstock. You go early and squeeze a girl.

100 years ago

Whiskey Seized. Federal officers and local policemen last night raided the New York cafe in Reno and seized twenty-one quart bottles of whiskey. Police officials say that the whiskey has all been bottled since the state prohibition went into effect.

70 years ago

Carson City was jammed with an estimated 22,594 people yesterday as the 85th anniversary of the state’s admission into the Union was observed on Nevada Day.

50 years ago

Carson City’s days as a driver’s paradise may be coming to an end. The City announced last week that it was going to start cracking down on parking meter violations. And now its going to be radar.

30 years ago

For the first time since 1909, the sound of a baby crying will be reverberating through the hallways of the Governor’s Mansion. Megan LynnD Miller, soon-to-be-born daughter of Gov. Bob Miller and his wife, Sandy, will take of residence a day or two after her Nov. 10 scheduled birth.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.