Past Pages for October 5 to October 8, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

The Early Rose Potato. Some specimens of this wonderful taber have been laid upon our table by Mr. Postmaster Small. They — the specimens — are the finest looking potatoes we ever saw. They are very large and as smooth in external texture as a Bartlett pear.

130 years ago

The Fourth Day. Another Day of Fine Racing at the State Fair. An Informal Irrigation Meeting at the Pavilion. The Crowd is Increasing — High Room Rates — Poor Hay.

100 years ago

The King’s Daughters. For many years the needy of Carson have found help in their distress in this organization, without question of their race or religion, or fear that gossip would wound sensitive feelings. The treasury has become depleted despite the help of generous friends and help is needed before the winter comes. A drive will be held this weekend at the leisure hour hall. Ladies will take donations and sell “drinks that don’t inebriate.”

70 years ago

The state of Nevada has 660 vehicles of all kinds at its beck and call. According to the legislative counsel bureau, which made a recent survey of state-owned automotive equipment, Nevada owns 151 passenger cars. Members of the bureau at their most recent meeting discussed at length the so-called “cover up” license plates that do not have tax exempt lettering but appear to be ordinary plates.

50 years ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt is huddling today with state Republican leaders at the Governor’s Mansion to map plans for next year’s election. Though his retirement announcement removed him as a possible candidate, Republican leaders conceded Laxalt is probably still the single most powerful figure in the party in Nevada.

30 years ago

Nevada’s state government has failed to comply with the new state law requiring the establishment of separate smoking areas in public buildings and schools. The failure was cited on funding to construct separate smoking areas.

Sunday

150 years ago

The Railroad — Our Railroad — We went up yesterday to the mountain end of the track and came down on the locomotive to the valley end. Some ladies adorned the cow catcher, the caboose was ornamented by some of our fairest fair ones and we and some other handsome boys and girls sat on the tender. We were then treated to some pleasant practical and theoretical ideas with relation to the peculiar business of rail.

130 years ago

Bicycle Races. The wheelmen seem to think that some provision should be made for them at the coming District Fair. If the Association can not make some arrangement for them, the business men who so thoroughly enjoy a race by the silent steeds can offer the boys some inducement to try their skill.

100 years ago

Government officials in the U.S. Supreme Court today moved to expedite final decision on what amount of alcohol in beverages constitutes intoxicating liquor.

70 years ago

Eugene Gambetta’s request for commutation of the death sentence to that of life imprisonment has been denied by the state board of pardons and. parole. Gambetta, a former San Francisco bartender was found guilty of murdering his divorced wife, Thelma Ribaill in July of 1948. He will die in the gas chamber October 18.

50 years ago

Sen. Howard Cannon, D-Nev., today urged the inclusion of Highway 50 in the interstate system because the “existing interstate system is overcrowded before it is even completed.”

30 years ago

A state legislative committee is opposing a section of the Nevada wilderness bill that sets aside water rights to the federal government.

Tuesday

150 years ago

A Homespun Joke. — Home, the spiritualist, boasts that he can elongate himself some two feet by unseen assistance. This may be called the Home stretch of spiritualism.

130 years ago

The defeat of the Amateurs by the Comstocks was another surprise for Carson. The Carson men introduced a man named Williams from Sacramento, as short stop, who is evidently a good player, but out of practice. It was a little windy all afternoon, but this did not prevent a large attendance of spectators.

100 years ago

Don’t chase dollars away. Get in. Line and help your city attract the tourists’ attention to the benefits of traveling over the Lincoln Highway via Carson City. Get in the habit and be a booster.

70 years ago

This year’s Nevada Day pageant promises to be one of the most successful ever staged if the way the event is shaping up. Mrs. E. Reeseman-Fryer is arranging the event. Twelve scenes from the state’s early history will be selected by Lucious Beebe and Charles Clegg.

50 years ago

The head of the state narcotics division said today he favored allowing judges the latitude of sentence first time marijuana offenders to probation or misdemeanor sentences, but would not make it a requirement of law.

30 years ago

A six-month rate freeze which continues to give state employees a 27 percent aggregate discount on hospital rates has been approved by the Carson-Tahoe Hospital Board of Trustees.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.