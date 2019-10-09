Past Pages for October 9 to 11, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

The Orphan’s Home — The Commissioners designated by law in shape the destinies of the proposed Orphan’s Home have met organize and adjourned until January. With regard to the ten acre lot which is contemplated by the act in question we can no better than to quote the fact that the citizens of Ormsby County must donate ten acres to land situated within the city limits.

130 years ago

John Piper, the jolly theatrical manager, has the thanks of the Appeal force for an oyster supper which was tendered them last evening. It is men like John that make life pleasant.

100 years ago

In a case handed down in the supreme court late yesterday afternoon wherein a writ of habeas corpus was asked for to secure the release of Louis Pierotti, under commitment in Washoe county for having and allowing the playing of a slot machine on his premises, the write was granted. Under the new decision there is nothing to prevent the use of slot machines all over the state by owners taking out a license.

70 years ago

Hot weather last week, cold this week. That has been the story weatherize here for the past ever days with .12 inch of precipitation recorded by testers at the state highway department.

50 years ago

The Carson City General Improvement District has not trustees and not executive board today, after the resignation of Tom Brown and Garth Richards, the last remaining trustees.

30 years ago

The Carson City Airport could become the “Capital City Airport” if a newly-appointed member of the Airport Authority has anything to say about it. The recommendation was made by former Assemblyman Bob Thomas.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Immorality of Slippery Gulch. The following narrative from the Gold Hill News: A resident of Virginia arrived a day sooner than was expected and found a man in bed with his wife. A severe unpleasantness was the result. “For further particulars, see the small bills,” as the showman says.

130 years ago

All Sorts. It is estimated that nearly 2,000 people were at the track yesterday at one time. The children from the Orphan’s Home attended the races yesterday.

100 years ago

Governor and Mrs. Boyle should have met King Albert and his consort at Sparks this morning and accompanied them on the train to Reno, but at the last moment was unavailable to be present because of important matters in Tonopah. The injunction case against the I.W.W. was called today and the governor felt he needed to be present.

70 years ago

Affairs of the Virginia and Truckee Railway were being discussed here again today. Hearing on two charges against the pioneer-day system, both which pertain to the big fire north of Carson City opened this morning before Justice of the Peace W. E. Dunfield.

50 years ago

A dedication ceremony to rename the Trainable School for the Mentally Retarded to the James Thom School will be held Friday at 412 N. Minnesota St. Thom as a prominent Carson City general practitioner who practiced medicine in Carson for 32 years.

30 years ago

Watch out the fuzz is here. Fuzzy, wuzzy teddy bears have joined the Sheriff’s Department to help sheriff’s deputies comfort traumatized children.

Friday

150 years ago

The return game between the Silver Star and Virginia Base Ball cubs is taking place at Virginia to-day. By the time the game is completed the Virginia fellows will be looking to see the color of our fellows stockings — wondering, with all their might, if the red shanks of Cincinnati haven’t been substituted for the S.S. Club.

130 years ago

Yesterday was the pleasantest day of the Fair so far, and the attendance the best, which is probably due to the fact that the track is so close to town. The Grand Stand was filled to its utmost capacity, the majority being ladies.

100 years ago

A small consignment of sugar was received in this city yesterday. Only two bits worth went to each family and even at that the supply faded away like snow under a summer’s sun.

70 years ago

The children’s home has had 19 new residents since the first of July bringing the total number to 93, Superintendent R. E. Van Der Smissen reported today. The largest ever number living there was 96 in May.

50 years ago

The Senate has confirmed President Nixon’s nomination of Helen Delich Bentley, daughter of Mrs. Mary Grubic of Carson City, as chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission.

30 years ago

The leader of an alleged youth gang in Carson City was arrested late Friday night on charges of statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

