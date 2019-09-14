Past Pages for September 14 to September 17, 2019

Saturday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Illness among children continue quite prevalent in this place. Mr. E. D. Sweeney who has been very ill—not expected to live—is improving. The Evening School—Those desiring to become pupils of Mr. Lawlor’s evening school should attend at the school rooms.

Aurora Borealis: A luminous rosy light was seen ascending in streams above the horizon to the north.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Electricity and Magnetism. Mrs. A. Dyer, No. 41 Howard Street, Virginia City, Nevada. Clairvoyant healing and test medium. Heals with her hands and electricity all nervous and chronic diseases. Describes ores, mines, distant friends, etc. Reads the past, present and future with cards. Fee, for Ladies $1; for Gentlemen, $2.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Ice at Doc. Benton’s supplied to any part of the city. Dr. E.G. Winnie can be found at his Dental Parlors on Telegraph Street, one door west of Carson.

100 Years Ago

Preserving their trees: Due to some disease having attacked the Lombardi poplars that grace the depot environments, the Virginia and Truckee management is having the upper half of the trees cut off in the hope of saving the balance. The Lombardi is one of the prettiest trees growing in the mountain sections, and it would be a loss to have them disappear.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Support for concert—Carson City businessman Roger Murdock, purchases from Renate Daniels, season memberships for students for the Capital Community Concert. Murdock for years has bought the student season tickets which he then turns over to the junior high and high school music department for distribution to deserving students.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: What was once a riparian oasis on the southeast corner of Washoe Lake is now a smoking wasteland. State park officials see an opportunity to restore the habitat the fire burned.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Our railroad: We rode out on the line of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad. About six hundred men are at work filling up gaps, cutting through hills and finishing the grades. Four hundred are at work below Tunnel No. 1. In November we shall see the iron horse snorting up through American Flat and Gold Hill. (Gold Hill News)

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: Skunks, the aromatic little pets, are making it interesting for chicken houses in the northern part of the city.

There appears to be a matrimonial epidemic in town—one took place last evening.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: A girl who went down the street with one black and one white stocking on attracted considerable attention. She did the best she could with the light breeze.

It was rumored on the streets that Cave Rock, Lake Tahoe, had fallen into the Lake and disclosed a large coal mine. It was not credited with anything more than a stage driver’s yarn.

110 Years Ago

Ducks: Washoe Lake was the site many duck hunters, and ducks were as wild as hawks. Men were caught shipping gunny sacks full of ducks out of Washoe Valley so the Reno restaurants might have ducks for their tables.

50 Years Ago

Nuns shun fun: About 180 sisters in the western province of the Adrian Dominican Congregation will come from Arizona, New Mexico, California and Nevada for a mass and general meeting but will not watch entertainment on the Las Vegas strip. “There’s nothing wrong,” said Mother Superior Sister John Joseph. “We just needed a place to meet.”

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Ormsby House, Delahoy and Trinidad—fight of the millennium. See it live, Ormsby House, Grand Ballroom, Tickets $20.”

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Robbers: The road between Hamilton and Elko appears to be infested by irresistible robbers who play the very devil with the express companies and passengers.

140 Years Ago

Opium: The Chinese continue to smoke opium, but their arrest and conviction would only place the county at a very heavy expense, as none of these follows ever have a dollar to pay a fine.

130 Years Ago

Garters: Yellow garters worn above the left knee insure a girl’s being engaged in six months. M. Cohn has sold large quantities of them this season, but none of the girls are engaged. It transpires that owing to Middledorfer’s blunder, he sold orange garters instead of yellow—that kind are no good.

110 Years Ago

Married: Rev. Father Horgan united in marriage James Morris Raycraft and Miss Ida Estelle Brougher at the home of the parents of the bride. The ceremony was performed in the big front parlor of the Brougher residence (Brougher-Bath home on Spear). After the ceremony, a wedding luncheon was served by the bride’s mother. The big Raycraft auto was steamed up for a trip to a California honeymoon.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Pony Express commemoration held–Waddell Smith, president of the National Pony Express Centennial Association and Ernie Evenson, a 1960 Pony Express Centennial rider, prepare to set off an antique cannon, filled with mothballs, as the opening of ceremonies dedicating a new Pony Express marker erected in front of the Nevada State Museum. The marker is one of 76 erected by the Pony Express Club of Nevada…

20 Years Ago

Year 2000: Failures overseas from Y2K are anticipated. Power failures, telephone outages and water shortages are likely in China, Russia and some other nations because of the Year 2000 technology problem. The warnings were intended for Americans traveling overseas during the New Year’s holiday.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.