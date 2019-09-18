Past Pages for September 18 to September 20, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Sun Baths: According to Hall’s Journal of Health, sun baths cost nothing, and are the most refreshing life-take. Giving sunbaths costs nothing. People are deluded with the idea that things only can be good or useful if they cost money. Let it not be forgotten that three of God’s most beneficial gifts to man, the things most necessary to good health are sunlight, fresh air, and water–free to all.

140 Years Ago

Master Jose: Sang in the vestibule of the Opera House to an admiring crowd. He has a marvelous voice, which should be trained, and then he might make a make a mark for himself in the musical world.

130 Years Ago

Local news: W. E. Lindsey has discovered and located 40 acres of fine marble five miles east of Carson City.

110 Years Ago

YWCA: The Young Women’s Christian Association will hold its opening reception in the Presbyterian Lecture room. They offer courses in Bible study, embroidery, stenography, shirtwaist cutting and gymnasium work. Class tuition is placed as low as possible.

50 Years Ago

Howard Hughes: Nevada Governor Paul Laxalt, 47, said Hughes aides told him not to worry about a freeze on the use of prime land. Laxalt said that he talked on the phone with Hughes, the recluse billionaire, in January of 1968 and relations have been cordial.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Austin Arts—A complete art supply store—Art gallery, Ready-made frames, Limited edition prints, Air brushes, Technical pens, Drafting supplies. Custom and museum quality framing, 1505 North Carson St., Carson City.”

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: The Ormsby House Hotel and Casino were sold to a Carson City computer company Cubix for an undisclosed amount of money. General Manager Bob Cashell will remain in charge of the business.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Carson Theater: The renowned “Martinetti Troup” will appear in a Choice and Varied Entertainment, gymastique intermedes [sic], the most beautiful ballets, comic dramatic and fairy pantomime, etc. Admission—one dollar.

140 Years Ago

Marston’s Oyster House: Alf Marston opened his new oyster room at the south end of the Opera House, small, but neatly furnished. He will be receiving fresh oysters daily.

130 Years Ago

Youngest girl thief: Story County has produced the youngest girl thief named Cassagrandi, 13, whose father lives on Geiger Grade near Crane’s ranch. She has been in the habit of secreting herself near a boulder and rushing out and taking things from the rear of buggies as the horses slow up on ascending the steep hill. She was caught, and her father is considered the instigator of theft. 110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Von Engel’s Tent Theater, Programe. Picture: A Country Girl’s Peril-(colored). Vaudeville: Tracy M’Dermott, the cowboy vocalist. Picture: What Drink Did (Biograph). Illustrated Song: I Rather Love My Old Rag Doll. Don’t forget amateur Friday. Adults, 25 cents, Children 10 cents.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Tour site—Mrs. Noreen Humphreys places a basket of red apples at the door of St. Theresa’s Rectory which was the first home of Governor Paul Laxalt built in 1862. The Rectory is one of several locations in Carson City to be included in the Sept. 21 tour sponsored by the Carson City Beta Sigma Phi and the Nevada Landmarks Society (now Carson City Historical Society)…

20 Years Ago

Sante Kimes: A former Carson resident and her son charged in the Los Angeles murder of David Kazdin were also charged with the murder of a missing woman, a Manhattan millionaire. Sante Kimes, 64, and her son, Kenneth Kimes 23, remain jailed in New York City.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Finally settled: The line of the V.&T.R.R. west from Carson will run direct from the depot rounds along Treadway’s lane. This will avoid the necessity of passing through the fields immediately adjoining the town.

140 Years Ago

M.E. Church: Mrs. Richard Robinson will give one of her royal feasts at her residence, on Second street to benefit Rev. W. Carver, pastor of the M. E. Church. Mrs. Robinson invites all to come and do their best on her viands [sic] and the best for the pastor. The bill of fare—roast, fried and potpied chickens, roast pig, roast calf, peaches and cream, ice cream, etc.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Chas. H. Kelly, leading grocer and liquor dealer. McCreary Flour, per 100–$3.00; 5 cans of table fruit–$1.00; Apples per box–$1.00. Best stock in the city. Arlington Block, Carson.”

110 Years Ago

All sorts: Restaurants in Reno offered duck for breakfast.

Washoe Valley ranchers are beginning to ship a large crop of apples.

Don’t forget the hop at the Armory Hall this evening, the band boys need the money.

50 Years Ago

Draft cuts: November and December draft calls scheduled for induction in October will be called over a three-months period at a monthly average of less than 10,000 men. According to Nixon lessened military manpower requirements due to Vietnam troop withdrawals, have made it possible to cancel programmed draft calls for 32,000 men.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Cinema 50 Discount Theater–$3.00 all seats all shows, ‘Lake Placid,’ ‘Inspector Gadget,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ and ‘The General’s Daughter.’”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.