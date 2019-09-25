Past Pages for September 25 to September 27, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Goods from Chicago: Several prominent grocery dealers and others tradesmen at Virginia (City) are now receiving certain classes of goods in their line direct from Chicago, per railroad, and find that they cost less delivered here than the wholesale price in San Francisco. Eggs come through in excellent style, and are fully as good as the California article of hen fruit, and considerably cheaper. (Gold Hill News)

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Frank Boskowitz has in his stock a new wrinkle in the paper collar line. The boxes are made of wood containing the usual number of collars. Each box contains a set of wooden toy breakfast dishes. The cover of the box is to be used as a toy table—the whole affair 25 cents.

130 Years Ago

Empire notes: Empire is quite lively since the Brass Band has begun practicing. It is enough to drive anyone to the hills. The public school has had an examination and all who did not reach average of 85 were reduced to the lower grade. The skating rink will open soon and dancing will stop for a while. There is talk of building sidewalks in Empire and paving the streets.

100 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, September 25, 1919 to the wife of Leslie Hesse, a daughter.

50 Years Ago

Dedication: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located on Highway 50 East had their dedication where approximately 150 persons were in attendance. Dr. Carl Segerhammer, president of the Pacific Southwest Synod of Lutheran Churches of America, conducted the dedication service and gave the sermon. Greetings were brought by Mayor Eugene Scrivner, Robert Stevenson and Emi Leising. The Church was completed in March of 1969 and is St. Paul’s newest of the 27 Lutheran Churches in Nevada.

20 Years Ago

Plan cost relief: Governor Kenny Guinn hopes the state can afford to reverse the charges that changed when the deductible on the new health plan went from $350 to more than $3,000 for retired state workers. He said it depends on how financially sound the plan is when the new Benefits Committee starts. This all started when L&H plan went into the red.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Coming: Iron and other material for the Carson and Virginia Railroad is being brought hither in a steady stream of mule navigation.

Burglarious doings: There seems to be a band of bold burglars infesting Carson. The Governor’s office was entered and robbed of specimens of fractional currency, Mr. Snodgrass’ place was entered and robbed of clothing, and a young man who name we suppress was arrested on suspicion of being one of the burglars and lodged in jail.

140 Years Ago

Insane man committed: Henry Colter, an insane man, was examined before Judge King and declared a fit subject for treatment at the asylum in Stockton. The type of Colter’s insanity is a mild one and was produced by an intent study of spiritualism. When asked how old he is, he replied, 1800 years. He speaks of having been in heaven and describes it as a beautiful place…

130 Years Ago

Local news: The dry season has played havoc with the pianos, and every instrument in the city wants a thorough overhauling.

The coyotes are coming down from the mountains in search of chickens. The prudent citizen will do well to keep his hen roost well-guarded. Rattlesnakes are also coming down from the hills in search of water.

100 Years Ago

High school newsletter, C.H.S. Jazz: Opening of School–The Carson public school bell was heard ringing on Tuesday, September 1, 1919. Books were distributed and lessons assigned. Carson schools have the best set of teachers they have ever had.

50 Years Ago

Troops home: President Nixon announced that at least 35,000 more U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Vietnam by Dec. 15. That would bring to 60,000 the total Americans in uniform to leave the war-torn country.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Named to post—Richard King of Carson City was appointed this week to the post of Highway Safety Representative in the Nevada Motor Vehicle Department. Announcement of his retention was made by James C. Bailey, Motor Vehicle Department Director. E. H. “Bud” Miller is Nevada’s Highway Safety Coordinator.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Baseball: A most delightful afternoon helped to render the playing of the match game between the Silver Star Club of Carson and the Virginia City Club. The participants, full of a spirit of generous rivalry, were cheered from time to time by the lookers on. The victory was a most complete one for the Carson boys whose good fortune or superior playing, as the case may be, was apparent from the outset. The best of feeling prevailed during the game and the contestants adjourned after their sport to attend a big dinner given by the Silver Stars at the Ormsby House.

140 Years Ago

St. Peters Episcopal Church: On Sunday there was an excellent sermon on Faith–along with a very respectable congregation composed in part of the neatly dressed orphans from the asylum—the wards of the State.

130 Years Ago

Loaded: A 143-pound squash exhibited at the California State Fair was admired and purchased by Joe Zuver of Sacramento. He hired an express wagon to remove it, but it slipped and crashed to the ground, splitting into pieces. Zuver removed the pieces — and found in the center — a bagful of shot.

100 Years Ago

University enrollment: The enrollment at the University of Nevada is larger than at the same date in the university year 1915-16.

50 Years Ago

TV Guide: Channel 4 — “Death Valley Days,” “My World and Welcome to It,” “Laugh In,” “Mayberry R.F.D.,” movie, news and “Tonight Show.”

20 Years Ago

Pilot dies in Air Races: Gary Levitz, 61, from Grand Prairie, Texas was flying in the last heat of the 36th Annual National Championship Air Races when structural damage in the tail of the P-51 Mustang plane caused it to break apart in the air and the Levitz died, according spokesman for the Airport Authority of Washoe County.

