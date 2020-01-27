Pedestrian killed in Lyon County on Sunday

A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening when he was struck by at least one vehicle at Highway 50 and Mark Twain Avenue in Lyon County.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey of the Nevada Highway Patrol said the victim got off of his ATV and was in the travel lane when he was struck. Tests will be conducted but she said impairment is suspected in that case.

Investigators were initially looking for a burgundy SUV but the driver of that vehicle came forward Monday morning.

The crash is under investigation and the victim’s name was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.