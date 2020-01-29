Pedestrian killed in Sunday crash was Dayton man

The pedestrian killed Sunday when he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 50 at Mark Twain Avenue has been identified as John Elvis Jones, 63, of Dayton.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey said Jones dismounted his Bombardier ATV and left it in the left turn lane. He was walking in the right-hand travel lane when he was hit by a black Dodge Journey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP is asking any witnesses in that area between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. who may have seen the crash or the victim to contact them at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference Case number 200101917.