Pete Buttigieg to campaign in Carson City on Monday

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic hopeful for president from Indiana will campaign Monday in Carson City.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor will speak at a 11 a.m. at Western Nevada College, 2201 W College Pkwy.

No specific location was issued.

Buttigieg also will be in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko this three-day weekend.

To learn more: https://www.mobilize.us/nevadaforpete/event/230063/

Democrats can begin to early vote for the caucus today. The official caucus will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22. Hours are listed at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The final day of early voting will be Tuesday since President’s Day is Monday. Tuesday’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All times at the Pioneer Room at the Community Center, 851 William St.

The process is only open to registered Democrats but there will be volunteers on hand to register people who want to join the party.

Attendees will be able to choose their favorite candidates, ranking them in order of preference. The results will be tabulated and forwarded to the caucuses that will be held Feb. 22 at three locations in the capital: Carson Middle School, Eagle Valley Middle School and Pioneer High School. A complete list of which precincts caucus in which location is available on the website https://caucus.nvdems.com