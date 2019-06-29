Plenty of events as Carson City prepares for July 4

Here’s a look at some of what’s going on around town as Carson City readies for the Fourth of July:

Today’s Epic Rides schedule:

7:30 a.m. Capital 50 Backcountry Ride

8:15 a.m. Capital 35 Backcountry Ride

11 a.m. Hellbound Glory performs

12:30 p.m. Failure Machine performs at McFadden Plaza

2 p.m. Silver performs

4 p.m. Amateur Awards Party

6:45 p.m. Raise a Pint to Dedication Recipient, Joel Dunn

7 p.m. Keller Williams & The Hillbenders

Silver: Main Stage

Sunday’s Epic Rides schedule:

8:30 a.m. Pro Men Backcountry Race

8:40 a.m. Pro Women Backcountry Race

8:45 a.m. Shimano Kids’ Fun Ride:

1 p.m. Four Peaks Brewing Co. Pro Awards Party: Main Stage

Some of today’s other events:

Farmers Market at 3rd and Curry Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., https://carsonfarmersmarket.com/

Carson City Airport Open House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Historic military aircraft and vehicles; a wide variety of civilian aircraft; hands on interactive activities; tethered hot air balloon rides; vehicle rides; mechanical aircraft engine and structural displays; drone displays and demonstrations; RC aircraft displays; aviation education information; food trucks, vendors and more. Experimental Aircraft Association Pancake Breakfast starting at 8 a.m.

Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents Disney’s “Newsies” in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 East William St. Show times are today at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; and Friday at 7 p.m.; July 6 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and July 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors and students and $8 for ages 4-12. Tickets are available at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com.

Jordan T and Stonewood perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series at the Brewery Arts Center, 49 W. King St. The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which will have an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. Admission is free. Visit http://levittamp.org/Carsoncity for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

RSVP to host 27th annual Celebration, Carnival at Mills Park

Local residents and visitors are invited to come for live music, food and craft vendors and the excitement of carnival rides and games designed for all ages. This year’s event takes place at Mills Park and begins July 4 and runs through July 7. All-day carnival wristbands are $30 at the park, and $5 discount coupons are available at the RSVP beer booth.

Thursday: 1 to 9 p.m.: live band — Jake Armer and the Hot Dogs, 4 to 8 p.m.; live remote with Wild 102.9 FM, 6 to 9 p.m.; accompaniment on 102.9 FM during the fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Wheelhouse Skate Expo all weekend long, including giveaways and a skate jam

Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.; live local bands

July 6: 1 to 10 p.m.; DJ

July 7: 1 to 8 p.m.; DJ

For information, visit http://nevadaruralrsvp.org or contact RSVP fair manager Anita Moreno at 775-687-4680, ext. 7 or amoreno@nvrsvp.com.

Nevada State Museum Fourth of July celebration

Visit the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City between July 4 and 7. View the Parade of Trains at 9:45 a.m. each morning, featuring steam locomotive No. 25, the McKeen Motor Car and the historic wood-burning locomotive from 1875, No. 22, the Inyo.

The Glenbrook will be under steam and operating demonstration runs, too. Also, from 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be alternating runs of the McKeen Motor Car and No. 25, allowing visitors to ride both trains.

In addition, save money by purchasing an all-inclusive wristband. The all-inclusive wristband is available each day of the event and features admission to the museum and unlimited train rides. All-inclusive wristbands prices are as follows:

Adults 18 years and older – $15; Friends of the Museum members – $10; Children 12 to 17 years old – $9; Children 4 to 11 years old – $5; Children 3 years old and under – free

The wristband is good for one day and a separate wristband must be purchased each day of the event. Normal museum admission prices and train fares are available, as well.

Contact the museum at 775-687-6953, ext. 224 for information.

Next weekend:

The Novelists; and Alex Nester perform at 7 p.m. July 6 as part of the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series at the Brewery Arts Center, 49 W. King St. The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which will have an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. Admission is free. Visit http://levittamp.org/Carsoncity for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Other Fourth of July events:

Historic Virginia City celebration

Historic Virginia City’s Independence Day celebration is pure Americana. The streets are decked in red, white and blue, the parade is a full of candy-throwing and classic cars, and you feel the boom of the fireworks in your bones as they shoot into the clear night sky over the small mountain town.

It’s a Fourth of July celebration to remember with live music, festive foods and a jovial atmosphere all day long. Throughout the day, Virginia City offers an authentic, hometown Independence Day experience with a parade, raffle and auction, David John and the Comstock Cowboys’ Second Amendment Concert, Old West shootouts, shopping, train rides, and the fireworks display at dark.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. throughout town at the Delta Saloon parking lot. The parade takes place at noon. Entertainment takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bucket of Blood Saloon. The Second Amendment concert with David Johns and the Comstock Cowboys is at 6 p.m. at the Bucket of Blood parking lot. Fireworks, sponsored by Storey County Commissioner Lance Gilman, launched from behind the Silverland Hotel, will begin at about dusk, or 9 or 9:30 p.m.

VFW Post 8071 July 4 pancake breakfast, lunch

The Evans-Kendall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 of Virginia City has announced its Fourth of July pancake breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Bucket of Blood parking lot. Tickets are $5.

The event is sponsored by the Bucket of Blood Saloon, S&S Market, Nevada Stained Glass, the Silver Dollar Saloon, Athena McIntyre, the Broken Arrow, the Red Garter, the Union Brewery, David John and the Comstock Cowboys, Sandie’s General Store, Inman’s Jewelers, First Shot Nevada, the VC Cigar and Bar, Straight Up Plumbing, the Roasting House, Melody Hoover Photography, and Louis and Stephanie Foster.

Stars and Stripes Weekend in Virginia City

Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a diesel train ride along the historical V&T Railway 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4-6. Tickets cost $25 to $55. Enjoy a day in Virginia City and feel transported back in time. A free holiday goodie bag will be available for every passenger. Tickets are available online at vtrailway.com/train-rides/special-events-trains or by calling 877-724-5007 or 775-291-0208.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Silver Springs

Celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way with traditional games, homemade toys and crafts and sweet treats from the 1800s. Activities for all ages will include sack races, three-legged races, quoits (ring toss), bean bag toss, baseball, a watermelon seed-spitting contest and hand-cranked ice cream. Bring a blanket and a picnic lunch and plan to spend the afternoon enjoying the park.

The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. July 6 at Fort Churchill State Historic Park. Fort Churchill is located 8 miles south of the U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 intersection on U.S. 95A at 10000 U.S. 95A, Silver Springs. Park entrance fees apply, and the cost is $5 per vehicle. There is no additional cost to participate in the event. For information, contact Kristin Sanderson at 775-577-2345 or ftcsp@parks.nv.gov.