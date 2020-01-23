Portion of Empire Ranch Trail closed in Carson City

The Empire Ranch Trail between Riverview Park and Morgan Mill is temporarily closed during reconstruction, according to a news release from Carson City.

The trail was damaged during flooding in 2017. The 1.6-mile section of the non-motorized trail was closed until recently when temporary work was completed to reestablish the original location of the damaged trail. This reconstruction project is possible through use of funds provided by a FEMA grant.

Impact Construction Company will be making necessary repairs to the trail by addressing soft uneven portions as well as adding material to return the trail to its original state prior to the flood damage. Work on this project has already begun and is anticipated to be completed by Jan. 31, weather permitting. Users are encouraged to avoid this section of trail and respect all temporary signs during construction, as operations will require heavy equipment on the trail system.