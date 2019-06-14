Possible Carson City mayoral candidate to speak at Democratic luncheon

The featured speaker at Monday’s Democratic luncheon will be mayoral aspirant Aaron Sims. He will expound upon his vision for Carson City and what he hopes to achieve if elected as the city’s next mayor.

A native of California’s central valley, Aaron has been a Nevadan since 2003. He moved to Carson City in 2010 to attend WNC. He has worked as a family services coordinator and has volunteered for outreach programs at his church, the Salvation Army, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, ACTIONN, and Our Center of Reno. As a non-paid lobbyist, he advocated for transparency and openness in government on behalf of the Nevada Legislative Affairs Council. Since childhood he’s been involved in grass roots organizations and campaigns of both major parties. His most recent political involvement has been focused on the issues of poverty, unemployment and housing.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help keep the lights on at Carson City’s Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren’t required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.