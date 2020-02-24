Pre-kindergarten parent engagement events set in Carson City

The Carson City School District pre-k office is inviting parents to “Save The Date” for three parent engagement opportunities and activities for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.

Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. at the Carson City Public Library, 900 N. Roop St. Learn how the library can help your family with literacy. Take a tour, participate in activities and receive a library card.

March 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mark Twain Elementary School, 2111 Carriage Crest Drive. Learn how language and communication are essential to success in school and life. Activity offered by Sarah Billings, speech and language pathologist with the Carson City School District.

April 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, 813 N. Carson St. Learn about the power of play for brain development and social maturity.

Learn ways to support your child’s education and get answers to your questions and/or concerns. Also fulfill your parent involvement plan. All parents, families and students are invited. Spanish translation will be available at each event.

For information, visit http://carson.ss3.sharpschool.com/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=66008728