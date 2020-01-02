Prison Hill recreation focus of Carson City meeting

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is holding a public meeting to discuss plans for the Prison Hill Recreation Area.

The department recently surveyed residents and is seeking public input on land use, trailheads, and other improvements at the 2,500-acre site.

The open house is Jan. 9, 5-7 p.m. in the Bonanza Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.

For information contact Gregg Berggren, trails coordinator, at gberggren@carson.org or 775-887-2262, ext. 7219.