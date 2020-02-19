Prison horse adoption Saturday in Carson City

The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections- Silver State Industries will host a saddle-trained wild horse adoption Saturday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, 1721 Snyder Ave., in Carson City.

Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10 a.m. The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.

Up to 14 saddle-trained wild horses and one saddle-trained wild burro from Nevada herd management areas located on BLM administered public lands will be offered for adoption. A catalog of the BLM wild horses offered for this adoption and additional information is posted online at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy; in addition, videos of the animals offered are posted at https://www.youtube.com/user/BLMNEVADA/playlists.

The animals offered at the adoption event have been started at the NNCC by inmates in the Nevada Department of Corrections program and receive at least 120 days of training. The once-wild horses range in age from 4 to 8 years old and vary in weight and color; the burro is 4 years old.

Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking.

NNCC rules prohibit the public any use cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco while on the premises.