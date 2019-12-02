Recapture the Magic of Christmas: Silver & Snowflakes is Friday, Dec. 6

A beloved feature of the evening are the free Borges sleigh rides with the draft horses decked out in holiday lights. Begins at 4:30 p.m. in front of state capitol.

Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights is a production of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce and funded through the Carson City Redevelopment Authority.

Unable to attend? Watch the event live on NGBN Carson City TV, part of the National Grassroots Broadcasting Network. Viewers can watch the event live on Connected TV apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV) by downloading NGBN.TV and on the web at www.carsoncitynv.tv.

For some, December is bah humbug time; however, for many, the magic surrounding the holidays continues as we remember the time when we couldn’t wait until Christmas day or the first day of Hanukkah to finally arrived.

As children, it was all about receiving gifts; as parents it was all about giving gifts; as grandparents it’s about reliving the holidays once again through the eyes of the grandchildren; and as senior citizens, it’s mostly about the memories.

For those who believe, the magic of Christmas begins right after Thanksgiving as preparations are made for the coming season. We encourage you to Shop Carson City First! Touch, feel, admire, contemplate. It’s all part of the shopping experience and getting to know your community.

And, it’s not just about shopping. It’s about family activities, and Carson City has many holiday events to make the season bright. Since 1988, the annual Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights has brought joy to many and has showcased the wonderful city’s fifth graders as they take center stage on the capital steps to sing our favorite carols. This event is truly a hometown tradition.

Without the great cooperation from the State of Nevada and the funding by the City’s Community Development Department through redevelopment funds, this event would not be possible. The Chamber has had the opportunity to grow the event each year and bring in new traditions to the delight of many young and old.

Many of our wonderful restaurants are offering a festival specials, so be sure to book a table early. Enjoy the cookies offered by the Downtown Business Association at Laxalt Plaza and take your kids to the Carson Nugget to choose a stuffed toy. The carolers from Carson High and Sierra Lutheran will stop in the various eating establishments to delight guests. And, the free Borges Horse and Sleigh rides will create even more old-fashioned magic. But, they won’t be the only horses in the downtown. Expect to see the Sheriff’s deputies mounted on their beautiful steeds to thrill the kids.

The true stars of the show will be the 369 charming fifth graders singing their hearts out on the capital steps. Then on to McFadden Plaza to enjoy photos with Santa and the Grinch and to hear the Carson Middle School Band and the Carson City Youth Theater award-wining Show Stoppers perform even more Christmas magic.

This year, the festival is being expanded to offer free rides on the Mills Park Railroad. Of course, Santa and the Grinch will be everywhere for you to capture your holiday memories. It is fitting that the festival is held on December 6th, the feast of St. Nicholas.

I thank the Nevada Appeal for their support in presenting this special section to honor this wonderful annual hometown holiday event and have enjoyed researching and writing the various articles.

Ronni Hannaman

Executive Director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce