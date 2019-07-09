Reminder: I-580 lane reductions during day until Friday

Single lane reductions will take place on I-580 between Mt. Rose Highway and southern Eastlake Boulevard through Friday.

Small sections of both directions of I-580 between Mt. Rose Highway and southern Eastlake Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of a rolling work zone to repaint roadway striping. A minimum of one lane will remain open in each direction. The road work schedule is subject to change.