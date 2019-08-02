Renown, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield settle dispute

Derek Beenfeldt, Renown Health, and Mayor Bob Crowell cut the ribbon on Renown's urgent care facility at 2814 N. Carson St. Suite 1010, in April.

RENO — The largest hospital in Northern Nevada has settled a contract dispute with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield that had jeopardized health care access for thousands of people covered by its insurance plan.

Renown Health and Anthem reached a new agreement Thursday just as their previous operating agreement was set to expire.

It ensures that Anthem members with continue to have in-network access to all Renown hospitals and physicians.

More than 6,000 employees of the Washoe County School District are among those covered by the Indiana-based insurer.

Renown President and CEO Anthony Slonim says they appreciate the collaborative approach by both sides to reach a resolution.