Residential construction projects headed for Carson City Planning Commission

More Carson City residential construction projects are headed to the Planning Commission this week and next month to seek initial city approval.

On the drawing board are condominiums and single-family homes, including the next phase of Schulz Ranch.

On Wednesday, the commission will consider Little Lane Village, a proposal for 149 single-family detached houses on 21.32 acres on Little Lane, between Saliman Road to the east and Arbor Village, another subdivision now under construction, to the west.

The applicant is requesting approval of a tentative map, which would go to the Board of Supervisors if the commission recommends it, and a special use permit, which only needs the commission’s approval.

The developer plans to offer a mix of two- and three-story houses, which requires permission for buildings above the height allowed by municipal code. The proposed building heights range from 26 feet 2.5 inches to 37 feet 6.5 inches.

The property is zoned multifamily duplex, according to the application, and is surrounded by a mix of uses, including apartments, a motor home park, and single-family homes.

The average lot size is 3,183 square feet and includes a minimum 320 square-foot front yard and 640 square-foot back yard, and 2.5 acres of common open space.

The houses front on streets with alleyways in the rear for access to garages. Primary road access is Little Lane at Parkland and Spartan avenues, and also at Parkland Avenue and Elaine Street to the north.

The property is owned by Andersen Family Associates and the application was prepared by Manhard Consulting for Bates Homes in Reno.

In August, two other proposals are scheduled to come before the commission.

Schulz Ranch, the single-family development in south Carson City, is submitting a tentative map for its fifth phase. The plan would add 29 lots, at an average lot size of 9,465 square feet, on 7.94 acres in the center of the property designated for the entire project.

The proposed condo project is called Silver Crest Condominiums and is located at 150 E. Roland St., near Snyder Avenue, South Carson Street, and I-580 and 50 West.

The plans are for 17 three-plex condo buildings on 2.99 acres and would include landscaping, parking, recreation facilities, signage, and utilities, according to the application prepared by Resource Concepts Inc.

Half the site now has a church and parking lot on it, according to the application, and the remainder is covered in native vegetation.

The Planning Commission meets July 31 and Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.