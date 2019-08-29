Residents oppose plan for part of Schulz Ranch subdivision in Carson City

The Planning Commission sent a tentative map for part of the Schulz Ranch subdivision to the Board of Supervisors for approval after a lengthy discussion in which existing homeowners voiced opposition to it.

The comments mostly concerned mountain views and what homeowners said were promises made by Lennar Corp., the builder of the already constructed portion of Schulz Ranch.

“We were informed that because of the view there would be a $10,000 fee added to the lot. There are eight homes whose views will be affected,” said John Marquez. “It’s going to break my heart if you allow this to happen.”

Some comments had been submitted prior to the meeting, which led Chairman Mark Sattler to make a statement at the beginning that views cannot be protected by the municipality.

“We have no control over that nor does staff. I wanted to clarify that before we started,” said Sattler. “Your issue is with Lennar if that’s what they promised you.”

The project is the fifth phase of Schulz Ranch and is planned on 7.94 acres in the middle of the site known as the Schulz Ranch specific plan area. It includes 29 lots, averaging 9,465 square feet, and three model home designs.

The property is owned by the Krueger Family Trust, the applicant on the tentative map submission, which is represented by Manhard Consulting Ltd.

“I hear a lot of frustration with Lennar,” said Chris Baker, Manhard Consulting. “This is not Lennar. They have nothing to do with Lennar.”

Lisa Nyssen, another homeowner, said she had seen Lennar equipment on the site and others said the land was already being cleared. She also complained of mosquitos due to a stagnant drainage pond.

Stephen Pottéy, senior project manager, Carson City Public Works, said the city would investigate the mosquitos and send code enforcement if necessary, and look into if any grading work was being done prior to permits to do so.

Also discussed was the landscape maintenance district under which current homeowners are assessed. Staff had not recommended to include the new project in the district, but both neighbors and commissioners wanted to see the new homes added.

“They will be using the park and Race Track Road so they should be put in,” said Commissioner Paul Esswein.

Manhard’s Baker said the developer would agree to join the landscape maintenance district and would agree to a condition that construction on the east side of the project, abutting the existing homes, would all be single-story houses.

The commission then voted to recommend the tentative map to the Board of Supervisors.

The commission also recommended a tentative map and approved a special use permit for 51 condominiums in 17 three-plex buildings on a three-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Roland and Oak streets.

Abandonment of Minnesota Street between 2nd and King streets, which divides the Brewery Arts Center’s two location, was also recommended to the supervisors.

Gina Lopez Hill, executive director, BAC, said after the meeting that the arts organization plans to combine the campuses.

The commission also approved two other SUPs, one for an existing marijuana production facility on Highway 50 East because it has a new owner, and another for wireless communications equipment on designated skyline area south of C hill.