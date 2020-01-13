Richard Wilkinson to receive 2020 Andy Aldax award

Richard Wilkinson is receiving the 2020 Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed from Carson Water Subconservancy District.

“Richard is an environmental resource sciences specialist. Through his positions at the Carson Valley Conservation District, Dayton Valley Conservation District and Carson City, he has worked on numerous projects in the Carson River Watershed. Richard takes it upon himself to provide exceptional support and service to landowners, the general public, and everyone he meets. He discerns quickly their individual needs and moves efficiently to provide key information to projects and natural resource issues,” said CWSD in a press release.

The award, created in 2007, recognizes individuals or organizations that actively demonstrate a long-term year commitment to projects to improve and sustain the Carson River watershed.

The award will be presented at the CWSD board meeting Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m., in the Bonanza Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St. The meeting is open to the public.

For information, contact Catrina Schambra at 775-887-7450.