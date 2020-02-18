Runaway juvenile sought by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, according to a news release.

Reuben Angel is a 16-year-old male last seen on Feb. 4 at his a counseling meeting in Carson City.

Angel is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. Angel has brown hair and eyes. He is currently on juvenile parole and told his mother before leaving he was done with parole.

He may be in the Carson, Reno or the surrounding area. The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677) if he is seen.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Angel is asked to call Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.