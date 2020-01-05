Safe Routes to School names Carson City parent survey winners

Yahir Herrera, a third grader from Mark Twain Elementary School, and Adria Bass, a kindergartner from Bordewich Bray Elementary School, were awarded prizes for their parents’ participation in a survey designed to develop a School Safety Review Study.

Herrera won a new 24-inch bike from Bike Habitat, a local bicycle company, and Bass won a new custom scooter from WheelHouse, a local scooter company.

Carson City Public Works and Western Nevada Safe Routes to School issued the Parent Walking and Biking survey this past fall. The survey was designed to help discern parents’ concerns and perceptions regarding their child walking or biking to school.

The survey will help guide the development of the 2019 School Safety Review Study, set to be completed in May 2020. There were 324 parent participants with 268 entries for the bike and scooter raffle. The raffle offered one entry to win a scooter and one for a bicycle.