Schulz Ranch final phase returns to Carson City supervisors

The final phase of Schulz Ranch is back before the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

The final map of the 100-lot Phase 4 went to the board for approval earlier this month, but was tabled while Lennar Corp., the builder, worked out a problem with its drainage system for the previous phase.

Lennar had secured easements from nearby homeowners to build the drainage system but was later stopped from completing it by the South Meadows Homeowners Association, which said the HOA had to approve the easements. On Sept. 11, the HOA met and agreed to them.

The board will also decide whether to sell 10 properties in arrears on property tax. If approved, and the taxes remain unpaid, the Carson City treasurer will auction the properties on April 23, 2020, for not less than the taxes owed. The properties owe a total of $91,010.51 in back taxes.

The supervisors will vote to approve the 2020 work plan for the city’s internal auditor, Eide Bailley LLC. The program calls for an audit of the city’s cash handling procedures, fee structure, and social media policies, among other items.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.