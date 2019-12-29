Senator Square: Capital City Arts Initiative announces Carson High students’ exhibit

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its Photo Finished 2020 exhibition at the Community Development Building, also known as the Brick, 108 E. Proctor St. in Carson City. Nine students from CHS’s Advanced Photography program have work in the exhibit, and CCAI will host a reception for the artists from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. The free exhibition is available to the public from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 26, 2020. The artists, all students in CHS teacher Kara Ferrin’s Advanced Photography class, include Jackie Garza, Ansley Griffin, Karla Herrera, Meagan Kiesow, Kayee Konze, Kailee Luschar, Vanessa Martinez, Haley Trost and Valerie Wamsley. Ferrin said, “The work is the students’ ‘Capstone Project,’ a culmination of all four years of photographic work.” Ferrin asked students to create a cohesive body of images around a central theme of their own choice. Haley Trost had a fellow student strike challenging poses at sites around Carson City. Ansley Griffin reframed word meanings through her compositions. Kaylee Konze wrote a murder mystery with four black and white scenes playing out the scenario. Kailee Luschar’s studies in color portray a variety of human emotions. Jackie Garza presents landscape elements as portraits. Meagan Kiesow took photographs of friends and then painted on the color print to enhance the surfaces and images. Karla Herrera’s pieces focus on elements around a figure such as intense color or the rhythm of stripes and checks. Martinez’s Perspective series of still life shows the ways water can change how people see objects. Wamsley confined her colorful organic forms within hard-edged shapes. CCAI executive director Sharon Rosse said, “CCAI is delighted to present this exhibition and appreciates the opportunity to work with Mrs. Ferrin and her accomplished students; we are very impressed by the professional level of the students’ work and by their teacher who encourages and nurtures their imaginations and skills.”

SENIOR PROJECT HIGHLIGHT ON MARK DODD, IVAN MARTINEZ

Senior Projects for the class of 2020 are going on right now, and the Senior Project Committee is always looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios. Reviewing takes place in April 2020, and judging for presentation day is April 27. This week’s Senior Project Spotlight is on Mark Dodd and Ivan Villegas Martinez for working in different capacities with the Empty Bowls fundraising project. Recently, these seniors completed the bulk of their Senior Project by volunteering on the committee for Empty Bowls and putting in more than 40 hours on their project. There were many other volunteers from around the school, but CHS ceramics teacher Alisa Kuniya said, “I am extremely proud of the work they did; the Empty Bowls project raised thousands of dollars for the Friends in Service Helping food program here in Carson City.” This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS Senior Project graduation requirement program in order to support graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com, contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or e-mail seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

DEAN OF STUDENTS THANKS AND ENCOURAGES TEACHERS

This is a note of encouragement to the teachers of CHS from Dean of Students Jon “Shelby” Tuttle. “Thank you all for assisting me in reacclimating to the high school world. I have had much support and recognize great patience from you in helping me understand the processes and procedures. Much appreciated! One idea that is the same in elementary and high school is our students’ need for love and care. I have witnessed, frequently, your care of our students, and I thank you for supporting all of them. I have observed patience, empathy, sympathy and resolve in understanding them and pushing them, even when their behavior sometimes makes it challenging. Thank you for continuing to give so much energy to our students. When you model respect and create safe environments for our students, they are much more likely to have success, and their success is why we do what we do. Keep it up, you are doing great! Rest up, regroup, and enjoy your family and friends! See you next year! Tuttle also added, “Knowing is not enough; it is the doing that makes the difference.”

NOW IN COLLEGE, CHS GRADUATES PRESENT THE REAL LIFE OF COLLEGE

Through the eyes of former CHS graduates, all students are invited to a presentation in the CHS Library 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in order to get information on college life, living on and off campus, buying college meal plans, dealing with roommate problems and the best place to buy college books, etc. Snacks will be provided.

SENATORSNOW DIGITAL MEDIA CLASS BROADCASTS EVERY DAY AT CHS

Last year, the digital media class put on a few televised announcements, but this year, “Our class focuses on using a range of technology tools for varied purposes such as creating and maintaining an up-to-date student-friendly CHS webpage, which includes a news broadcast, video stories and highlights, announcements, student polls and other interactive features,” said digital media advisers Cynthia Mills and Patt Quinn-Davis. They also added, “The overarching goal of the class is to empower students in a transformative learning environment.”

CREATIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CHS LIBRARY

The Social and Emotional Learning Committee and the CHS Library partnered to every day offer “Brain Breaks,” various centers and activities for off-period seniors and special lunchtime activities in the library during finals week and beyond. Monday was a virtual reality station, Tuesday was games, Wednesday was making snow dough and how to build a snowman, Thursday was cocoa and conversation connections and Friday was the making of kindness stones. Last spring, CHS counselors made calming jars, and the students loved them. The goal was to offer an activity each day to go along with the theme of “Cool, Calm and Collect Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself.” Additionally, Maker Monday at the CHS Library is an ongoing opportunity for students to ease their brains back into school after a weekend or Christmas vacation of sleeping in. Students and staff are invited to stop by the library to create, connect and practice self-care. Beatboxing has been requested by students, but so far no one at school or in the community has taken the opportunity to teach this much desired skill. Building birdhouses is a request as well, so call CHS librarian Ananda Campbell to help. Skilled individuals, working or retired, are invited to come to the high school and teach these crafts and more. Please call Campbell at 775-283-1641 or email her at chsenatorslibrary.weebly.com for more information.

SAFE GRAD APPRECIATES COMMUNITY SUPPORT, STILL NEEDS HELP

Now is the time to consider volunteering as a member of the 2020 CHS Safe Grad Committee. Without the wonderful and needed support of parents and the community, this event would not be possible. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Really cool CHS Safe Grad Booster sticker decals are available for the Class of 2020-2026 including sports and clubs decals for $5. Students will find these decals for sale at upcoming CHS sporting events; however, students may also contact Kyra Hinton or order decals at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Safe Grad is looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations too. Nubia Leon is the social media advertising coordinator, and she can be reached at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Also, please contact CHS safe grad secretary Wendy Yang at 775-720-6160 or president Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635. This year’s volunteer signup program is found by going to signup.com/go/acpsyog. It is easy, too. Click the link, review the options listed, choose the spot(s) preferred and sign up. Prefer the old way? Please contact the Safe Grad volunteer coordinator at 741-3918 or email chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com.

BUDDY ADS

The Carneta yearbook 2020 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students for that matter. All senior parents and guardians are invited to buy a personal ad in the 2020 book to congratulate their graduating senior or student. Parents then submit family photos and write a personal message to their student. CHS Carneta staff then design and place these Buddy Ads in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos which hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Buddy Ads will be accepted until the end of January. Email journalism and language arts teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad or ask for more information. Ads also can be purchased through the school and online.

SPOTS STILL OPEN TO GO TO SPAIN OR PERU THIS SUMMER

Interested in going to Spain this summer to study, visit beautiful sites, live with a host family and learn conversational Spanish? Or interested in going to Peru next summer to explore the world, try weird new foods or see an actual wonder of the world? Contact CHS teacher Cadence Reed at 775-283-1663 or creed@carson.k12.nv.us for Spain, or call Ben Spence for Machu Picchu, Kuzco and Lake Titicaca at 775-283-1732 or bspence@carson.k12.nv.us. Parents also can participate.

COLLEGE APPLICATIONS, SCHOLARSHIPS, AND REPRESENTATIVES

College Connections is available every day at lunch in room 257 to help students apply for college and scholarships. Also, Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com by clicking Academics, Counseling Department and The Scoop on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also there to help students at 775-283-1915 or email counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER APPLYING

Carson City Lions Club will award one or more scholarships up to $2,000, or $500 per semester for eight semesters. Applicants must have a 2.75 GPA or higher, submit three letters of recommendation and have their counselor complete a Counselor Recommendation Form attached to the application. Applications, found in the Guidance Office, are due to the Counseling Office by March 30 or received by the Lions Club by April 1.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Christian Garcia Perez. According to Language Arts Department and Theatre Arts Department CHS teacher Regina White, “Christian has gone out of his way to help tutor his peers in writing; he is also in Advanced Placement coursework in addition to being an athlete.” Moreover, Christian is friendly and outgoing, which adds to the fact that “he is a leader in his classes and a positive role model to all those around him,” White added. Congratulations to Christian on attaining an altogether rare award as students who receive this particular acknowledgment do so because the teacher not only noticed the student for the way he treats others, but also noticed him for his serious academic pursuits.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.